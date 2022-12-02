Splashtop’s Leading Remote Desktop Streamer App Now Available in Autodesk Exchange Apps Store

Splashtop Remote Desktop Streamer App for Autodesk Software Helps Users to remote access 3D apps from any device

SAN JOSE, Calif. — October 15, 2013 — Splashtop has launched its new Remote Desktop Streamer App on the Autodesk Exchange Apps store for all Autodesk products. The Splashtop Remote Desktop Streamer is designed to enable remote 3D graphics access to any Autodesk product from any device. After installing Splashtop Streamer on users’ workstations running an Autodesk application, users simply install the Splashtop Remote Desktop app for iOS, Android, Windows RT, Windows Phone 8, Blackberry, Windows, MAC, and Linux (available from respective app stores and the Splashtop website), and instantly users can control all their Autodesk 3D apps and data remotely from anywhere. Splashtop is fully optimized for NVIDIA GPU as well as AMD GPU / APU, capable of delivering 3D graphics at 60+ frames per second and sub 30 millisecond latency for smooth interactivity.

The Autodesk Exchange Apps store is a portal to the Autodesk software ecosystem, providing access to add-ins that allow designers to find and immediately download solutions to some of their more pressing design challenges. Autodesk Exchange Apps include apps for 15 Autodesk products including AutoCAD, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya. Customers access The Autodesk Exchange Apps store both directly on the Web and from within Autodesk products, making it a highly convenient resource.

The new Splashtop Remote Desktop Streamer app is freely available for Autodesk users running Windows, MAC, and Linux workstations. Supporting remote access to Autodesk 3D apps from any device, the Splashtop app is available on iOS, Android, WinRT, Windows Phone, Windows, MAC, and Linux .

“We welcome Splashtop as a participant in the Autodesk Exchange Apps store – the Splashtop Remote Desktop Streamer App is a great example of the range of valuable add-ins easily available to customers from within the design and engineering products they use every day,” said Jim Quanci, director of the Autodesk Developer Network. “The Splashtop Streamer is a powerful remote graphics engine to redirect any Autodesk software, offering more robust functionality to all Autodesk customers in the industry who rely on Autodesk for their design projects.”

“Millions of consumers have been using Splashtop to enable remote 3D gaming,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop, “We now bring this top performing remote 3D capability to the professional market by partnering with Autodesk.”

Splashtop Streamer for Mobilizing 3D Autodesk Apps is freely available at the Autodesk App Store

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class, cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

