Splashtop Works with Freescale, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments on Multimedia Optimization

Splashtop Remote Desktop App Outperforms Competing Products by up to 15 Times

June 14, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop® Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today announced that it has been working with chip manufacturers – Freescale, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments – to optimize performance of its Splashtop Remote Desktop software. Benchmarking test results show multimedia performance advantages of up to 15 times when compared to competing products. Recently the app has become the top-ranking paid iPad app in Apple’s App Store in the United States, attracting more user downloads than games like Tetris, Apple’s GarageBand, and even Angry Birds!

During the past several months, Splashtop has forged relationships with leading chip companies in order to tune its software performance on popular GPUs and CPUs such as NVIDIA’s GeForce graphics processor and the Tegra 2 dual-core processor. In benchmarking tests, Splashtop Remote Desktop demonstrated a sustained rate of 30 frames per secondwith very low latency (lag time). Competing products showed average rates between 2 and 6 frames per second, dropping roughly 80% to 95% of the frames and displaying “video” that appears more like a slideshow. Their average latency times were from 2 to 10+ times longer than Splashtop’s, leading to a sluggish user experience.

Videos taken for the benchmarking tests can be viewed at:

Splashtop : www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvlc2kZKtcg

Competitor A : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVRSWFdH1nQ

Competitor B: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wHWssniGbE

“Sure, I like jerky-jaggy Charlie Chaplin movies as much as the next guy,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “But when I watch Mission Impossible , I expect something smooth, fast and exciting – just like the movie itself – exactly the kind of experience we’re after with Splashtop Remote Desktop.”

“Remote desktop software holds out the promise of many benefits for users of today’s most popular mobile and handheld devices,” said Dan Kusnetzky, Distinguished Analyst, founder of the Kusnetzky Group and primary author of ZDNet’s Virtually Speaking. “Splashtop is offering remote desktop software that can unify the user experience across a complex constellation of devices and cloud services. Their approach translates to significant performance improvements that could dramatically improve end user experiences.”

Splashtop’s technology is able to fulfill the demands of multimedia professionals. “Splashtop Remote Desktop is the high performance remote desktop tool of choice for digital media professionals like myself, who demand low bandwidth data streaming without sacrificing video quality and frame rate reduction to avoid lag,” said Alan Lynch, instructor of 3D Animation Technology in the Digital Media Arts Department at Orlando Tech. “The user interface and software features are truly best in their class and made it possible to get professional motion capture tools in the hands of my students. Splashtop Remote Desktop saved us thousands of dollars in hardware and freed us from large cumbersome cables.”

Orlando Tech video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFKlkbBPVps

Splashtop Remote works with most smartphones and popular tablets – iPad, Transformer, Xoom, Galaxy Tab – and connects to computers running Windows 7, Vista, XP, or Mac OS X 10.6 or higher operating system. It is comprised of two components: an application running on the mobile device, and the free Streamer running on the computer. To learn more about Splashtop Remote, please visit: www.splashtop.com/remote.

About Splashtop



Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 60 million PCs and mobile devices from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit www.splashtop.com.

