Splashtop Wins 2022 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius

TrustRadius recognizes Splashtop as a leader in both Remote Desktop and Remote Support solution categories.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 11, 2022 – Splashtop, a leader in secure remote access and support solutions, today announced it has been honored with the 2022 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, a respected B2B software review platform.

“Splashtop Enterprise has earned two Top Rated awards in the Remote Desktop Software and Remote Support Software categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. Splashtop Enterprise customers highlight the screen sharing, over-the-Internet remote sessions, and the ability to initiate remote control from mobile, along with the high-quality customer support.”

Here’s what verified customers of Splashtop Enterprise are saying on TrustRadius: “Splashtop Enterprise is as robust as all the others and has very easy-to-use navigation to help manage a lot of desktop and server systems. I really like the ability to see all monitors easily in one click, then back to a single monitor of choice. It’s truly a great platform and cost-saving benefit for your IT teams!” Mike Cleveland, Manager of IT, End-User Technologies at Queen’s Health Systems, 5,001-10,000 employees.

“Splashtop security features with two-factor authentication and device verification are very robust and are a BIG part of why we decided to use the program. It’s secure but the security doesn’t get in the way of using the program.” Dirk van den Heuvel, President/General Manager, Groove Distribution, 11-50 employees.

“As a media production educator, I need a powerful desktop computer to run my video production programs. With Splashtop, I was able to securely access my work computer from my personal laptop or from any of the other offices I have to use when I am traveling to different school locations. I was able to edit videos with ease and didn’t have to worry about where all my files were stored or not having the same processing power when I was on the road. Splashtop turned an inexpensive laptop into a high-end media production machine.” Verified User, Media Production Company, 1001-5000 employees.

“I used Splashtop primarily to provide support to other software developers or administrate remote servers. Splashtop makes it very easy to install its remote software so you can connect to other systems easily. Administration of remote computers is possible using a console that is accessible in any Web browser. Very convenient! Splashtop has always been reliable and the picture quality was outstanding. I was also able to interact with remote systems without any lag and was also able to execute tasks that require security elevation. Some remote tools only allow you to act as a user, not as an administrator.” Dr. Holger Flick, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FlixEngineering LLC, 1-10 employees.

“Splashtop is an essential asset to my workflow. I can’t imagine not having it. I would not want to use any other remote desktop software other than Splashtop. It is easy to use. You do not have to spend time configuring anything and can quickly get to work. The price point and the number of connections alone are worth the investment.” Britton Hoskins, Executive Editor, Xphias LLC, 1-10 employees.

Splashtop Enterprise provides one application for remote access and support across devices and operating systems. Its elegant experience is so fast and simple, users feel like they are working onsite, yet they have the freedom and the high-performance capabilities to work from anywhere in the world, using any device or operating system. They get 4k HD quality, fast connections in real-time, frame rates up to 60 fps and customizable settings to achieve an optimum remote session experience.

IT teams have a unified platform to provide secure remote tech support to end users, no matter where they are and which device they are using. With advanced remote support capabilities, IT can effectively support hybrid workplaces and minimize disruption to the production processes. Splashtop security features include two-factor authentication, single sign-on, granular access control, and is SOC 2 compliant with support for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other government regulations.

Splashtop Enterprise is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the remote desktop and remote support software categories, with a trScore of 9.5 out of 10 and over 475 verified reviews.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

“We place customer experience above all else at Splashtop, be that in our product design or real-time live support,” said Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Splashtop. “We are proud to inspire such gracious feedback from our user community and appreciate this recognition by TrustRadius.”

To learn more about Splashtop’s remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com or read reviews on TrustRadius.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in secure remote access and support. Its solutions for flexible work, learning and IT support deliver an ‘in-person experience’ that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.