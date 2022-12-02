Splashtop Whiteboard Wins Award of Excellence

Splashtop Whiteboard, remote desktop app with annotation, selected as an outstanding education technology product by Tech & Learning

November 14, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced that its Splashtop Whiteboard app has won the prestigious Award of Excellence after being recognized as an outstanding technology product by Tech & Learning magazine. Splashtop Whiteboard enables teachers and students to turn an iPad or Android tablet into an interactive whiteboard.

Through exhaustive testing and experimenting, and drawing upon real-life experience in the classroom, a panel of over 30 teachers and education experts selected Splashtop Whiteboard from a group of over 160 educational products as one of the most innovative and useful products on the market.

“As schools continue to have to do more with less, buying the right solution for your district needs is more important than ever,” says Kevin Hogan, Editorial Director for NewBay Media’s Tech & Learning Group. “Tech & Learning is proud to present these recommended products that have been put to the test by our experienced educational team of judges.”

“As an administration we were debating whether to get all new interactive whiteboard setups which would have been astronomically more expensive than purchasing iPads and the Splashtop Whiteboard app,” said Chris Clausen, Administrator at Diablo View Middle School. “Teachers who already had interactive whiteboards ditched them and wanted to switch rooms to where the Splashtop app was being used. It has been a marvelous tool for our teachers, doing even more than an interactive whiteboard ever could and saved us an enormous amount of money in the process.” “I am completely sold on Splashtop Whiteboard! Whiteboard not only gives you rock solid reliable operation, it also allows BOTH control AND screen markup over a running Windows or Mac program. PLUS you can use it as a virtual interactive whiteboard (IWB) – making it a two for one value!” said Dave Yearwood: Professor and Chair, Technology Department at the University of North Dakota, and Education Consultant.

“Getting this award seems almost like winning a Nobel Prize for creating one of the best educational software products on the market,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Exaggeration aside, as a parent I feel great satisfaction from knowing that my team has created something useful for schools, something that can have a positive impact on kids around the world.”

Splashtop Whiteboard is built on top of Splashtop Remote Desktop, the company’s award-winning and long-running #1 paid iPad app in the Apple App Store, and one of the most popular educational apps on Google Play. By connecting over Wi-Fi to a computer and large screen from an iPad or Android tablet, a classroom can watch Flash media with fully synchronized video and audio, control their favorite applications and annotate lesson content with a full-featured toolbar.

To date, Splashtop has empowered more than ten million users of mobile devices, ranging from tablets to smartphones, to remotely access their computers from anywhere to run their favorite Mac or Windows applications and to view and edit files, watch HD movies and play graphic-intensive games.

Supporting Resources

Splashtop Whiteboard: https://www.splashtop.com/whiteboard

Splashtop Home: https://www.splashtop.com

Follow Splashtop on:

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than ten million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud™ ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

Media contact

Splashtop PR Team