Splashtop to Demonstrate New Remote Access Integration with Freshworks Freshservice at Refresh 19

Las Vegas, NV. — September 4, 2019 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, will be demonstrating its latest remote support software offerings for help desks, IT, support teams, and managed service providers including its upcoming integration with Freshservice at Freshworks’ Refresh 19.

Refresh 19 is Freshworks’ global user conference for partners, industry leaders, and customers gather to learn more about the CX industry. It will be taking place September 4-5 in Las Vegas, NV. Splashtop will be a Silver sponsor of the event and will be located at booth #S1 in the exhibition hall.

New On-Demand Support Integration with Freshservice

Splashtop will demo its new Splashtop On-Demand Support (Splashtop SOS) integration with Freshservice at the Splashtop booth. With this integration, Freshservice users can launch remote access sessions from with the Freshservice ticket. Technicians will be able to see and remotely control their clients’ computers in real time. Features include:

Click to start a quick remote support session from within a Freshservice ticket

Remotely access and control Windows and Mac computers

Automatically log details of the remote access session in the Freshservice ticket to support audit requirements

“We’re very excited to be sponsoring Refresh 19,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “We’ve heard how important it is for Freshservice customers to have the right remote access/remote support solution integrated with their service management system. Our Splashtop SOS integration offers them the best-value solution.”

Availability

The Splashtop integration with Freshservice is expected to be available soon via the Freshworks Marketplace. The integration app works with Splashtop SOS Unlimited which is available to purchase or try free from the Splashtop web site. Anyone stopping by the Splashtop booth to get their badge scanned will be notified as soon as it becomes available. Those not attending the event can email sales@splashtop.com to be notified when the integration app is available to download. Upon release, a link will also be available from https://www.splashtop.com/integrations/freshservice

About Splashtop SOS

Splashtop SOS makes providing remote support simple. Connect to users’ Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices with a simple session code. No need to waste time or money traveling to a user’s physical location, just remote into it and take control the second you’re needed. Diagnose and fix the issue fast and leave your customers happy. A free trial is available at: https://www.splashtop.com/sos

About Refresh 19

Refresh is the Freshworks global user conference. Refresh 19 features two days filled with inspiring sessions, technical hands-on workshops, networking, and a whole lot of fun! Engage in sessions about latest trends and best practices in helpdesk/customer support, CX management, IT service desk management, and more. Learn more at: https://refresh.freshworks.com/las-vegas/

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com