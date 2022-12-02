Splashtop to Ship on Intel Sandy Bridge Motherboards in 2012

Intel bundles Splashtop Streamer on millions of Motherboards – lets end-users turn a PC into a personal cloud or digital home hub

December 7, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced a partnership with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to bundle Splashtop on millions of motherboards to enable personal clouds delivering PC content, media, files and apps to mobile devices and TVs beginning in February.

Splashtop currently bridges over 5 millions mobile users to PCs or Macs worldwide, anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop is fully optimized for the Intel Sandy Bridge CPU chipset and is capable of delivering high-definition video at 1080p and 30 frames per second with low latency to mobile devices.

“People are buying more powerful PCs and turning them into personal clouds to deliver content, files, and applications to their mobile devices,” said Mark Lee, CEO and cofounder of Splashtop. ” We are excited about partnering with Intel and optimizing Splashtop to deliver the best cross-device user experience.”

Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be enjoyed remotely.

With Splashtop Remote Desktop users can:

Fully control PCs or Macs with intuitive touch gestures to remotely access files and interact with applications

Work with Microsoft Office documents (Word, Excel or PowerPoint) and Microsoft Outlook

Access iPhoto, Quicken, Keynote and other applications

Watch videos (Hulu, Netflix, DVDs) and play music stored on their computer, whether in iTunes, Windows Media Player or other formats

Access IE, Firefox, Chrome and Safari browsers with bookmarks, favorite plug-ins and extensions

Connect to PCs or Macs over Wi-Fi and 3G/4G networks

Save energy with Wake-on-LAN

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam, FileHound and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Android Market, HP App Catalog and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with teams in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

