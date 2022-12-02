Splashtop selected as Finalist in Red Herring’s Top 100 North America List

San Jose, CA — May 7, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., a leading remote desktop and application access company, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award, a prestigious list honoring the year’s most promising private technology ventures from the North American business region. Splashtop provides large enterprises, SMBs, and consumers with top performing remote desktop and application access that cost effectively mobilizes business-critical apps, data, and files. By being able to access .net, IE, Flash, and “thick” business applications like CAD/CAM and design programs on iPads, tablets, and smartphones, there are very few limitations to what they can access, when, from any mobile device. Splashtop’s patent-pending technology even allows gamers to play computer games on their iPads, and educators to share, project, and annotate over core curriculum while walking around the classroom and engaging students more interactively.

“It is a great honor to be named as a finalist,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. There are a lot of great companies listed and we are delighted to be recognized among them as a company that provides great convenience and business value to many millions of users.”

Red Herring has been selecting the most exciting and promising start-ups and “scale ups” since 1995. Finalists are evaluated individually from a large pool of hundreds of candidates across North America. Twenty major criteria underlie the scoring and process. They include, among others: the candidate company’s addressable market size, its IP and patents, its financing, the proof of concept, trailing revenues and management’s expertise. Each company goes through an individual interview after filling out a thorough submission, complemented by a due diligence. The list of finalists often includes the best performing and prominent companies of that year.

This unique assessment is complemented by a review of the company’s actual track record and standing, which allows Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument for discovering and advocating the greatest business opportunities in the industry.

“The finalists list confirms the excellent choices made by entrepreneurs and VCs and the start-ups’ solid roots in corporate America, embracing their innovations. By all metrics, it emphasizes the United States’ entrepreneurial excellence,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring.

Finalist selections for the 2013 edition of the Red Herring 100 North America award are based upon technological innovation, management strength, market size, investor record, customer acquisition and financial health. During the several months leading up to the announcement, hundreds of companies in the fields of security, Web 2.0, software, hardware, life sciences, cloud, mobile and others completed their submissions to qualify for the award.

Finalists are asked to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring North America Forum in Monterey, Calif., May 21 to 23, 2013. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony the evening of May 23 at the event.