Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows 8 Launches in the Windows Store

Splashtop is the easiest and fastest way to access your Windows-based PC or Mac remotely from Windows 8

August 2, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced that Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows 8 is now available in the Windows Store. As a consumer preview version, Splashtop Remote Desktop’s user interface is optimized for Windows 8 native gestures, including an easy to use, drag-and-drop computer favorites list and the ability to swipe to reveal hidden menus.

Now Windows 8 users can enjoy Splashtop Remote Desktop, along with more than seven million Splashtop users of mobile devices, from tablets to smartphones, who access their Windows-based PCs and Macs to remotely run applications, view and edit files, watch HD movies and play graphic-intensive games at up to 30 frames per second.

“With Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows 8, we are continuing to deliver on our promise to be the industry leader in cross-device computing,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “Splashtop is excited to work with Microsoft to offer their users the best remote desktop experience for personal productivity and business applications.”

“Splashtop is a great example of reimagining an existing application as a Metro style app,” said John Richards, senior director, Windows Partners and Developers at Microsoft Corp. “It takes advantage of new features in Windows 8 and delivers an experience that works across Windows 8 devices of any form factor.”

Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows 8 provides PC or Mac remote access support with full audio and video over Wi-Fi and 3G/4G networks. In this version, accessing computers over the Internet requires using a static IP address.

Learn more about Splashtop Remote Desktop and download it from the Windows Store at

http://apps.microsoft.com/webpdp/app/a3d281b1-fff3-4319-9c5a-717cade64658 Then install the free Splashtop Streamer on a PC or Mac that runs Windows 7, Vista, and XP (including Home Premium) or Windows 8 Release Preview, as well as Mac OS X 10.6+ (Snow Leopard or Lion is required for Mac users).

In addition to supporting Windows 8, Splashtop is also available for iOS and Android devices.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than seven million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud™ ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

