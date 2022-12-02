Splashtop Remote Desktop HD is a Best-Selling App for HP TouchPad

Now connect to PCs and Macs from HP TouchPad with easy-to-use app to access files and applications, adding to existing Splashtop Remote Desktop solutions for webOS smartphones

October 10, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, just announced the release of Splashtop® Remote Desktop HD for HP TouchPad, enabling a simple, one-click solution for remote access from the HP TouchPad to a PC or Mac with full audio and high-definition video support. Highly anticipated by HP TouchPad fans, the Splashtop Remote Desktop HD is now a best-selling app in the HP App Catalog, receiving accolades from HP TouchPad users.

In addition to the new HP TouchPad remote desktop solution, Splashtop currently supports HP webOS for HP Pre 2 and HP Pre Plus smartphones. Splashtop Remote Desktop enables millions of mobile devices, from tablets to smartphones, to remotely access PCs and Macs.

“Splashtop has listened to our fans who have clamored for Splashtop Remote Desktop HD for HP TouchPad. We are proud to be one of the very first remote desktop apps for TouchPad,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Our continued commitment to support HP’s webOS is yet another important milestone in delivering on our vision to bridge billions of devices throughout the world.”

“Our development community has demonstrated incredible support for webOS and continues to provide fantastic experiences for Touchpad users,” said Gloria Gavin, director of webOS Developer and App Marketing, HP. “Splashtop’s Remote Desktop HD application for HP TouchPad is an excellent example of the best-in-class applications available in the webOS app ecosystem.”

Splashtop Remote Desktop HD for HP TouchPad can be downloaded from the HP App Catalog for $4.99 for a limited time.

With Splashtop Remote Desktop HD, HP TouchPad users can now:

Fully control PCs or Macs with intuitive touch controls and familiar webOS gestures to remotely access files and interact with applications

Work with Microsoft Office documents (Word, Excel or PowerPoint) and Microsoft Outlook

Access iPhoto, Quicken, Keynote and other applications not available on webOS

Watch videos (Hulu, Netflix, DVDs) and play music stored on their computer, whether in iTunes, Windows Media Player or other formats

Access IE, Firefox, Chrome and Safari browsers with bookmarks, favorite plug-ins and extensions

Connect to PCs or Macs over Wi-Fi and 3G/4G networks

Save energy with Wake-on-LAN

Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed with this new app. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be viewed remotely. Simply go anywhere with just your mobile device, smartphone, tablet, notebook or ultrabook, and still have full access to your PC or Mac with a Splashtop Streamer installed.

Splashtop Remote Desktop is comprised of two components:

A Splashtop Remote Desktop application running on the client device, supporting iOS, Android, webOS, Windows and Mac OS

The free Splashtop Streamer software that runs on any computer with Windows 7, Vista, XP or Mac OS X 10.6 or higher installed

Download Splashtop Remote Desktop HD for HP TouchPad from the HP App Catalog at http://developer.palm.com/appredirect/?packageid=com.splashtop.remote.webos

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, was founded in 2006 with the goal of enabling people everywhere to quickly access content and applications across devices and clouds. Splashtop’s flagship product, Splashtop Remote Desktop, is a best seller in the Apple App Store and Android Market, allowing users to enjoy a full computer experience from mobile devices and PCs.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 70 million PCs and mobile devices from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

