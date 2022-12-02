Splashtop Remote for Android Named Best App at CES 2011 by LAPTOP Magazine

Strength of remote connection, ease of access, and outstanding quality of video and audio deliver winning combination

January 12, 2010 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today announced that its newest software product, Splashtop Remote for Android, has won a coveted Best of CES award from LAPTOP Magazine . The application garnered the top spot in the Best App/Software category. Winners were called out as representing the most innovative products among the dozens that were featured at the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show.

“This is like getting the Academy Award for Best Software – it lets us put some swagger in our code,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Splashtop Remote for Android represents a key piece of our ‘Bridge to Anywhere’, making it incredibly easy for people with Android-based tablets and other mobile devices to enjoy their previously PC-bound information and entertainment on the go, anytime and anywhere.”

In addition to this latest honor, Splashtop Remote was recently named a “best seller” on Apple iTunes 2010 Rewind lists for Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia—a ranking that highlighted the hottest product offerings that were available during the year for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Splashtop Remote for Android is the newest addition to the Splashtop product family, which also includes support for Windows and iOS clients. Splashtop Remote allows users to effortlessly access and control their computer remotely through a mobile device, such as an iPad, an iPhone, or an Android-based Dell Streak, Samsung Galaxy Tab or Lenovo LePad, bridging the computing experience across devices. For the first time, users can enjoy a rich and interactive remote PC experience that includes full real-time video and audio. With Splashtop Remote, users can watch movies, listen to music, access all of their files and applications, play PC and Flash games remotely, and even wake up a computer remotely via a “Wake-on-LAN” feature. Splashtop Remote is available localized for English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish users.

Splashtop Remote is available now in the Apple App Store and on iTunes, and on the Android Market. To learn more about Splashtop Remote, please visit: https://www.splashtop.com/remote.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 40 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

