Splashtop Powers Syncro’s Remote Control Capabilities

MSPs now get Splashtop bundled within the Syncro platform, enabling them to securely access and control managed devices from anywhere as well as provide remote access to their clients

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2021—Splashtop, a leading provider of remote access solutions, and SyncroMSP, the modern Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, are now expanding their partnership to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to securely and efficiently support managed devices, increasing profitability and client satisfaction. MSPs also have the opportunity to drive additional revenue by offering Splashtop for their clients to enable remote work and post-pandemic hybrid work.

In the past, Syncro users would purchase a separate Splashtop subscription and manage their machines and technicians across both consoles. In response to user feedback and popular demand, Syncro will now bundle Splashtop within its platform for all customers, enabling a completely seamless experience and providing these features:

High performance remote access to managed computers anytime, even without an end user present

One-click remote access to assets from everywhere within the Syncro platform

In-session features like file transfer, remote print, chat, and more

The option to purchase and resell remote access to clients

“The ability to instantly remote into a managed device from anywhere, troubleshoot, and resolve issues right away is critical for MSPs to ensure high client satisfaction. We’re excited that Splashtop remote access will help MSPs to not only achieve that but also enable remote work for their clients through Syncro’s all-in-one integrated platform,” said Mark Lee, co-founder, and CEO of Splashtop.

“Splashtop has been the preferred remote control solution for many of our customers and we’re happy to now offer it bundled within Syncro. Splashtop’s top-notch performance enables our users to work more productively and gives them a better user experience. This partnership is yet another step forward in building the ultimate integrated tool to boost MSPs’ profitability,” said Syncro CEO Robert Reichner.

“Our technicians have been using Syncro and Splashtop for many months now, and it’s been great! With this combination, we have all the tools we need to ensure high-quality IT services and support for our customers. Having Splashtop as a more integrated part of Syncro will make it seamless to use,” said Mark Bradshaw, managing director, SME IT Solutions Limited.

Visit splashtop.com/integrations/syncro to learn more about the combined solution and how it works.

About SyncroMSP

Syncro is leading the movement of next-gen MSP platforms that are combining all of the solutions that MSPs need in one intuitive platform. Syncro’s unified MSP operations platform, automates and simplifies service delivery for IT professionals so they can grow their businesses. Visit syncromsp.com for more information.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop’s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs) while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit splashtop.com for more information.