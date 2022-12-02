Splashtop Powers New Acer Small Business Notebooks

Customers Buying New TravelMate and Gateway Notebooks Can Enjoy Fast Boot Time and Read E-Mail and Documents Off-line

November 11, 2010 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-on computing, today announced that Acer’s latest ultraportable business class notebooks will include InstantView, a technology designed and customized by Acer based on the award winning Splashtop OS instant-on platform. InstantView gives business users instant access to their Acer/Gateway business laptops within seconds of pressing the power button. In addition, previously exported office documents, emails, tasks and calendar items can be read offline when no internet connection is available.

InstantView continues the collaboration between Acer, the world’s second largest PC vendor, and Splashtop Inc., the leading provider of instant-on PC software. InstantView is included with TravelMateTimelineX 8172T/ 8372T (11.6″/13.3″) and Gateway NS10/30 (11.6″/13.3″).

“By working with Acer on InstantView, we help their customers integrate the Internet into their business day using our market leading instant-on technology,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder at Splashtop Inc. “For on-the-go professionals who need to stay in touch with the office and clients, InstantView makes it easy and quick to browse websites, check email and read business documents all without booting into Windows.”

InstantView includes the following features:

Starts within seconds of pressing the power button

Display Microsoft Outlook mail, contact, task and schedules in addition to being able to view, edit, then synchronize changes (excluding mail) back to Windows using the Personal Information Manager (PIM) desktop

Internet browser supports Adobe Flash content

View Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint as well as Adobe Acrobat documents

View up to 200 browser and screen shots using ScreenGrab and WebGrab features

View previously exported Outlook information, Microsoft Office, PDF documents and screen shots off-line.

“By working with Splashtop, the addition of InstantView within our new business class notebooks redefines the business user experience for instant availability of information. In addition, the possibility to work online or offline will benefit overall productivity of an organization,” said David Lee, associate vice president of Acer’s Mobile Computing Business Unit at Acer.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. (formerly known as DeviceVM, Inc.) was founded in 2006 with the goal of optimizing the computing experience so that people everywhere can quickly get to what matters to them. The flagship Splashtop OS product, first introduced in 2007, is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PCs. The expanded family of products includes Splashtop Remote, which allows users to enjoy the full Windows experience from their iPad or other mobile device, while away from their Windows PC.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 40 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

Media contact:

Splashtop PR Team

Useful links:

https://www.splashtop.com

Splashtop Remote: https://www.splashtop.com/remote