Splashtop Powers Instant-on Solutions for All Popular Netbooks

Netbooks from Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, and LG All Boot in Seconds Using Splashtop

LAS VEGAS, NV — January 7, 2010 — At the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show, DeviceVM, the privately held software company behind the award-winning Splashtop™ instant-on software platform, announced that Splashtop technology is now being deployed on all popular instant-on netbooks from the world’s leading manufacturers. DeviceVM works closely with its OEM partners to create a unique instant-on experience, based on Splashtop technology, for each netbook family.

The latest confirmation of the momentum behind Splashtop is the deployment of the ASUS Express Gate instant-on environment, powered by Splashtop, into the Eee PC netbook series, including the 1005HA, 1001HA, 1201HA, and 1101HA models, as well as the recently announced touchscreen EeePC T91MT tablet netbook.

“As the netbook market grows, Splashtop is growing with it, and we continue to innovate towards a faster and more personal experience for the end user,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of DeviceVM. “Splashtop now supports touch user interfaces, 3G connectivity, and features for off-line use, so that users can take full advantage of their netbooks.”

To achieve the fast 3G internet connectivity, and seamless switching between 3G and Wi-Fi demanded by netbook users, DeviceVM has integrated Splashtop with the most popular 3G chipset solutions on the market, including chipsets from Ericsson, Hojy, Huawei, Option, Qualcomm, and ZTE. The company also works closely with wireless operators to deliver robust 3G connection management functionality.

Splashtop has been deployed on a number of Windows™ 7 netbooks as an instant-on companion environment, providing fast and secure browsing and communication, while giving users the option to enter Windows to access local productivity applications such as Microsoft Office™.

Addressing the rapidly expanding netbook market, DeviceVM is separately announcing its second-generation Splashtop product, which brings rich customization capabilities to Splashtop users, expands touch support, and provides regionally optimized web services.

