Splashtop Powers Instant-on Solutions for All Popular Netbooks
Netbooks from Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, and LG All Boot in Seconds Using Splashtop
LAS VEGAS, NV — January 7, 2010 — At the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show, DeviceVM, the privately held software company behind the award-winning Splashtop™ instant-on software platform, announced that Splashtop technology is now being deployed on all popular instant-on netbooks from the world’s leading manufacturers. DeviceVM works closely with its OEM partners to create a unique instant-on experience, based on Splashtop technology, for each netbook family.
The latest confirmation of the momentum behind Splashtop is the deployment of the ASUS Express Gate instant-on environment, powered by Splashtop, into the Eee PC netbook series, including the 1005HA, 1001HA, 1201HA, and 1101HA models, as well as the recently announced touchscreen EeePC T91MT tablet netbook.
“As the netbook market grows, Splashtop is growing with it, and we continue to innovate towards a faster and more personal experience for the end user,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of DeviceVM. “Splashtop now supports touch user interfaces, 3G connectivity, and features for off-line use, so that users can take full advantage of their netbooks.”
To achieve the fast 3G internet connectivity, and seamless switching between 3G and Wi-Fi demanded by netbook users, DeviceVM has integrated Splashtop with the most popular 3G chipset solutions on the market, including chipsets from Ericsson, Hojy, Huawei, Option, Qualcomm, and ZTE. The company also works closely with wireless operators to deliver robust 3G connection management functionality.
Splashtop has been deployed on a number of Windows™ 7 netbooks as an instant-on companion environment, providing fast and secure browsing and communication, while giving users the option to enter Windows to access local productivity applications such as Microsoft Office™.
Addressing the rapidly expanding netbook market, DeviceVM is separately announcing its second-generation Splashtop product, which brings rich customization capabilities to Splashtop users, expands touch support, and provides regionally optimized web services.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is the award-winning instant-on platform that improves the personal computing experience. Splashtop enables users to search and surf the Web, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PC. Splashtop is currently available on more than 30 million PCs across 400 models of netbooks, notebooks, motherboards, and desktops from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Since its debut in October 2007, Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, and the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com
About DeviceVM
DeviceVM, Inc. is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. With its instant-on Splashtop product, DeviceVM is improving the every-day experience of computer users. Founded in 2006, DeviceVM is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei.
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