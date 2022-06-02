Splashtop Partners with Swiftpoint to Bring Mouse Support for Splashtop Remote Desktop Users on iPad and iPhone
Enhancing remote desktop productivity and game play for businesses and consumers
San Jose, CA — October 25, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, announces partnership with Swiftpoint to deliver mouse support for iPad and iPhone when using Splashtop remote desktop application. Both consumer and business versions of Splashtop’s award-winning, high performance remote desktop applications are now optimized to work with Swiftpoint GT mouse.
With the Swiftpoint GT mouse, iPad and iPhone users who remote access their office computers via the Splashtop remote desktop app can now enhance their productivity while working on spreadsheets, documents, Quicken, emails and more. Besides business productivity enhancement, for consumers, having the mouse support significantly improves remote game play experience, as well as remote editing of photos or video.
“Many Splashtop users have asked about the possibility of having a Bluetooth mouse support for iPhone and iPad when they are using Splashtop high performance remote desktop apps,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-Founder, “We are excited that now, it’s a reality through our partnership with Swiftpoint.”
“The Swiftpoint GT mouse was designed to be small, comfortable, clever and ideal for busy people on the move, so when the opportunity came to work with Splashtop to bring our mouse to their users we jumped at it.” said Sam Jones, Swiftpoint Global Manager, “Most people’s home or business office environment has them using a screen, keyboard and mouse but when they are away with their iPad or iPhone they can only use a keyboard and screen – partnering with Splashtop means users now have the choice to use a mouse for greater ease of use and productivity, it is the perfect outcome for Apple fans.”
The team at Swiftpoint have developed a compact, clever and award winning mouse that users their patented GesturePoint™ technology to imitate touch and swipe gestures, which is especially valuable when remoting into a Windows 10 PC. The mouse can also function like a normal computer mouse.
The Swiftpoint GT been designed to work with Mac, Android and Windows, as well as iOS with Splashtop remote desktop apps, so it can be used with any device either via the USB dongle (which also doubles as the charger) or Bluetooth4™.
Splashtop has won a multitude of awards and stays in the forefront of remote desktop technology and its products have had over 25 million downloads.
The Swiftpoint GT mouse has been designed for comfortable use over long periods, is small enough to fit in the user’s pocket and will last up to a month on a single charge so it aligns well with the Splashtop’s functionality and usability on iPhones and iPads.
Splashtop consumer and business apps supporting Swiftpoint GT mouse are now available at AppStore:
Splashtop Personal – Remote Desktop
Splashtop Business – Remote Desktop and Support
Splashtop users can learn about the Swiftpoint GT from inside the app itself or by going to www.swiftpoint.com/splashtop
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSP to support computers, mobile, industrial equipments, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 25 million users enjoy Splashtop products today, and manufacturing partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Epson, HP, Infocus, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Promethean, Sharp, Toshiba, and others have bundled Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.
Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop carrier partners include AT&T, NTT Docomo, KDDI, and SoftBank, as well as many resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com and www.mirroring360.com. All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
About Swiftpoint
Swiftpoint Limited is a technology development company with offices in New Zealand and the US, specialising in advanced Human Computer Interface (HCI) software and devices. It’s previous mouse product, the Swiftpoint GT mobile mouse, won the Best Computer Peripheral at the largest technology show in the US (CES) with IT Enquirer calling it the ‘best pointing device of the 21st century”.
All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
