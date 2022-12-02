Splashtop Partners with Okinawa Crosshead and HP Japan to Deliver New Windows 10 Remote Cloud Services “Reemo”

Joint Services Enable High Performance, High Density Remote Desktop Services Using HP Moonshot System in Okinawa Prefecture Cloud

San Jose, CA — October 6, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, announces partnership with Okinawa Crosshead (Director Tadaaki Tokashiki) and HP Japan (Director President and CEO Hitoshi Yoshida) to enable cloud delivery of remote desktop services based on Microsoft Windows 10, called “Reemo.” The services will officially go live on September 15, 2015.

Without virtualization of desktops, the new “Reemo” hosted desktop service enable high performance by assigning each user with a dedicated hardware CPU and GPU inside the high density HP Moonshot server. 180 PCs can run a single high density 4.3U HP Moonshot system, delivering predictable performance and cost per user. Splashtop is best known for its high performance remote desktop solution supporting access using any device – Windows, MAC, iOS, Android, Chromebook, and Linux. Okinawa Crosshead owns call centers and after sales services, with the support of Okinawa Prefecture.

“We are excited to partner with Okniawa Crosshead and HP Japan to redefine hosted desktop cloud,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Businesses benefit from agility, enhanced security, reduced cost, and improved productivity – remote access from any device, anytime, anywhere.”

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

and www.mirroring360.com. All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Okinawa Crosshead

Okinawa Crosshead was founded in 2006 to contribute to IT industry and human resource development in Okinawa and mainland connected network. Services include networking, call center support, managed service provider, SAAS and cloud cervices.

About HP Japan

HP creates new possibilities for technology to have a meaningful impact on people, businesses, governments and society. With the broadest technology portfolio spanning printing, personal systems, software, services and IT infrastructure, HP delivers solutions for customers’ most complex challenges in every region of the world. More information about HP (NYSE: HPQ) is available at https://hp.com

Media Contact

Robert Ha

robert.ha@splashtop.com