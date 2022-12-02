Splashtop Partners with SOURCENEXT, Japan’s Number One Software Distributor, to Bring Splashtop Remote Desktop to Japanese Users

SOURCENEXT introduces Splashtop to over 10 million registered users, entrenching Splashtop in the Japanese retail network

SAN JOSE, Calif. — September 25, 2013— Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announced a partnership with SOURCENEXT, the number one software publisher in Japan, to introduce one-year and three-year Splashtop premium service subscriptions to Japanese consumers.

“Japanese tech-savvy consumers and professionals have helped Splashtop’s rapid growth. Splashtop Remote Desktop became the number one iPad paid app in Japan first, before reaching that status in the US, China, UK, Australia, and over 30 other countries,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “We are excited to partner with SOURCENEXT to offer enhanced value and services to Japanese users through SOURCENEXT’s vast distribution network.”

Splashtop is best known for its high performance, interactive remote desktop solution over 3G and 4G networks that leverages a global relay infrastructure scaling across over eight datacenters, including Japan. Using Splashtop, users can gain remote access to their computers from anywhere. They achieve new levels of productivity and convenience by accessing all of their applications, files, and data from any mobile device.

“We are excited to bring Splashtop to the SOURCENEXT network of retailers, customers, and industry professionals,” said Noriyuki Matsuda, CEO and founder of SOURCENEXT. “We are committed to providing superior technological innovations that benefit our customers in Japan.”

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class, cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

About SOURCENEXT

Founded in 1996, SOURCENEXT is the leading software publisher in Japan, which handles planning, developing and marketing of software and has been ranked number one in units sold for nine consecutive years. Under the slogan “Software is Exciting,” the company provides its users with a wide variety of software ranging from the “ZERO” series security suites – which offers top quality anti-virus at no annual renewal fees – to its ever-popular postcard creation software, “FUDEOH”.

With over 300 total titles in their software product lineup, the company also places its focus on the development of smartphone apps and cloud-based services, and continues to lead the way for new products and services in these respective areas.

In 2006, SOURCENEXT was listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers, and from 2008 has been listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Kim Gengler

415.905.4045

kim.gengler@horngroup.com