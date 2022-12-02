Splashtop Partners with MStar to Enable Delivery of Multimedia Content Bi-directionally Across Household and Personal Devices

Splashtop teams with MStar to deliver bi-directional sharing of content, games and applications across computers, phones, tablets, TVs and clouds

February 1, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced a partnership with MStar Semiconductor, Inc. (“MStar”) to bundle Splashtop’s technologies onto MStar Smart TV platforms to enable content, games, and application bi-directional delivery to and from TVs with any computer, phone, tablet, and cloud service, within the home or over the Internet. Splashtop products have shipped on more than 120 million devices, including mobile phones, tablets and PCs. Splashtop now adds a fourth screen – the TV – to deliver on its promise to be the leading cross-device computing solution worldwide.

“Splashtop is excited about the opportunity to partner with MStar, the largest TV and monitor chipset manufacturer worldwide, to develop smart TV and TV cloud solutions,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “Partnering with MStar, together we will delight users with the ultimate 4-screen experience –seamlessly sharing media, games, and applications across all screens, at home or over the Internet.”

“People are looking to share content and applications across all their screens, and big screen TV plays a critical role to enrich the edutainment experience,” said Irvin Fan, MStar China Vice President. “We are excited to partner with Splashtop to deliver the best in class cross-screen and cloud services to MStar customers.”

The integrated MStar and Splashtop Smart TV and TV cloud solution enables a four-screen, bi-directional experience to bridge smart phones, tablets and computers with TV screens across personal, private, and public clouds. Mobile devices can become the new remote control for TVs enhancing the input and output (I/O) capabilities by allowing the use of a remote mouse, QWERTY keyboard or joystick to control TV screen displays and simplify content search and discovery. With a mobile device able to act as a remote joystick, the cloud gaming experience will be fully supported, as Splashtop is optimized for MStar chipsets to deliver high-definition video at 1080p and 30 frames per second with low latency.

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam, FileHound and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Android Market, HP App Catalog, BlackBerry App World and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science the “Best App/Software of CES 2011” and “Best Mobile App of CES 2012” awards from LAPTOP Magazine and is the 20th most popular app on the Apple App Store Rewind for 2011. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

About MStar Semiconductor, Inc.

MStar Semiconductor, Inc. (“MStar”) is a world-class leader in Application Specific ICs (“ASIC”) with a focus on consumer electronic products and communication applications. Since the inception in 2002, MStar has established a strong brand and leadership position in LCD controller, analog and digital TV, set-top box, and mobile communication applications by fully leveraging its core expertise of cutting-edge design capabilities, continuous innovation and premier customer-focused services. Headquartered in Taiwan, MStar has a comprehensive global footprint covering over 15 international R&D and customer support centers to provide a full range of total solutions for various consumer electronic applications. MStar went public in 2010 and is listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.mstarsemi.com or contact Investor Relations at +886 3 552 6006 Ext. 5888 or investorrelations@mstarsemi.com.

