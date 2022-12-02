Splashtop Partners with Leading Provider of IT Security Soliton to Deliver “Soliton SecureDesktop” Appliance for Enterprises and Government

Leading Remote Desktop Solution from Splashtop is Now Integrated with Soliton’s Highly Secure NAOSTM* –based Appliance, Utilizing a Robust Digital Certificate Authentication for BYOD Mobility

San Jose, CA — December 2nd, 2014 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces partnership with Soliton, the leading provider of IT security. Based on Splashtop Enterprise, Soliton SecureDesktop appliance delivers enhanced digital certificate based security and compliance required by enterprise and government. Customers can now enjoy the best-in-class Splashtop remote desktop solution with highly secure, scalable appliance.

“In today’s BYOD world, businesses need a solution to enable highly secure remote access to corporate data and applications,” said Nobuo Kamata, President and CEO of Soliton. “Splashtop is well recognized by millions of users to deliver the best remote desktop experience, and our integrated solution will offer unparalleled value and enhanced security and productivity to both Splashtop customers and ours.”

“Soliton is well known for its security appliance, with strong leading market position in Japan,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Partnering with Soliton, we now have a highly secure, remote access appliance solution, Soliton SecureDesktop, for enterprises, regulated industries, and government.”

With Soliton SecureDesktop, customers can empower mobile workforce by enabling secure remote access to corporate assets from any device – iOS, Android, Windows, and MAC. Businesses can support business continuity plan (BCP), enabling employees to continue to work from home securely.

About Splashtop

remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

About Soliton

http://en.soliton.co.jp/

* NAOS™ is the proven robust and secure operating system for Soliton Appliance.

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Steve Rokov

steve.rokov@splashtop.com

Sales Contact

Jeff Tonkel

jeff.tonkel@splashtop.com