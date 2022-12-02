Splashtop Partners with Good Technology to Deliver the Best Remote Desktop Experience with On-Device Security and Control

Good Technology customers can now experience Splashtop’s easy-to-use high-performance remote desktop app using Good’s trusted security architecture

August 15, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced its partnership with Good Technology™ to release Splashtop for Good Technology (Splashtop for Good) based on its award-winning remote desktop. Splashtop for Good customers enjoy Splashtop’s legendary ease of use and performance with the added benefits of being integrated with the Good Dynamics™ platform for additional on-device application security and control – ensuring peace of mind.

To date, Splashtop has empowered more than seven million users of mobile devices, from tablets to smartphones, to access their Windows PCs and Macs, enabling them to remotely run applications, view and edit files, watch HD movies and play graphic-intensive games.

Splashtop for Good Technology features:

Best user experience. Built on Splashtop Remote Desktop, the #1 downloaded remote desktop app for iPad and is one of Apple App Store’s top twenty-five best-selling iPad apps of all time.

All applications run without modification. No need to relearn a new interface or rewrite existing custom applications to run on mobile devices.

Multi-device support. Support a company-wide BYOD initiative with a single solution for all mobile platforms.

High performance. Supports up to 30 frames per second of streaming and sub-30-millisecond latency including synchronized audio for a smooth video and responsive user experience.

Ease of use and cost effective. No need to purchase additional hardware or software components (gateways or accelerators) to speed up the user’s session.

Secure. Good Dynamics platform delivers on-device application security.

Self-optimizing. Splashtop Bridging Cloud™ together with the patent pending streaming technology provide fast and responsive sessions that adapt to network conditions, enabling users to take full advantage of a 3G/4G network or Internet connection.

“We are excited to work with Splashtop to deliver the best remote desktop technology for our Good Dynamics platform,” said Dimitri Volkmann, VP, Enterprise Product Strategy and Planning, Good Technology. “When it comes to mobile applications, businesses have a strong need to protect enterprise data. Splashtop for Good Technology will provide a value-add to our customers who want to extend employees’ business productivity beyond the office through the delivery of a secure, high-performance remote desktop solution.”

“Splashtop is delighted to be part of the Good Dynamics ecosystem of third-party enterprise apps and specifically Good’s first remote desktop solution,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “Splashtop’s remote desktop app leverages Good Dynamics mobile application platform to improve employee productivity while protecting enterprise data through a secure, end-to-end workflow.”

Splashtop for Good Technology can be downloaded for the iPad or iPhone from the iTunes App Store at http://itunes.apple.com/app/splashtop-for-good-technology/id544189666?ls…Pricing to be announced.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than seven million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud™ ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

About Good Technology

Good Technology, the leader in secure enterprise mobility solutions, creates a world where employees can securely connect, communicate, and collaborate using their personal iOS, Android, and Windows Phone devices. A world where IT can manage mobile apps, devices and enterprise data simply and safely to increase overall business productivity. It’s a world where business information can travel wherever it needs to go, without putting sensitive personal or enterprise data at risk. Our customers include more than 4,000 companies worldwide, including Fortune 100™ leaders in financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, manufacturing, legal, and government. Learn more at www.good.com.

