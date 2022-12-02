Splashtop Optimized for AMD GPU and APU, Enabling Remote 3D Gaming & Professional Graphics

By Integrating AMD Media SDK with AMF-DEM Library, Splashtop Can Deliver Remote 3D Experience at Low Latency and High Framerate

SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 24, 2014 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, announced optimization of Splashtop Streamer on select AMD discrete GPUs and APUs. Users can now enjoy remote HD video streaming, 3D professional graphics, and gaming experience, with super low latency.

“Splashtop turns every PC with AMD APU or GPU into fully interactive, remote gaming engine, streaming 3D games to any mobile device,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, “Businesses, designers, doctors, or financial analysts can now get remote access to professional 3D apps and data, anytime, anywhere.”

By integrating the AMF-DEM library in the Media SDK, Splashtop Streamer can achieve 60 frames per second of encoding 1080P HD experience, at sub 100ms latency. This is 3-4X the performance of Splashtop Streamer without AMF-DEM optimization. Furthermore, by leveraging the hardware acceleration, there is a significant reduction in CPU utilization, enabling the CPU to focus on executing other complex applications.

With Splashtop’s innovative Configurable Shortcuts and Gamepad, Splashtop users enjoy the best remote desktop experience from any mobile touch screen. Overlay a virtual joystick (gamepad) on a mobile device to support an interactive remote 3D game or overlay a scroll bar and shortcut keys to support popular 3D AutoCAD or Adobe ® Premier ® Pro video editing tools to easily bring your desktop PC experience with you on-the-go.

And, for a limited time, Splashtop users receive a free promotional code for Splashtop Remote Desktop – Personal application to activate the “Configurable Shortcuts and Gamepad” as a Bonus option for AMD’s Never Settle Forever game bundle with the purchase of an eligible AMD Radeon™ Graphics card. The “Configurable Shortcuts and Gamepad” promotional offer will also be made available with eligible AMD A-Series APUs at a later date.

“We are excited to team up with Splashtop to deliver unparalleled remote graphics capabilities to AMD customers,” said Amit Mookerjee, Senior Manager, Media Software Solutions at AMD, “Splashtop allows AMD Radeon GPU and AMD APU owners to experience PC-level graphics remotely on low-power mobile devices.”

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 16 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

