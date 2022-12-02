Splashtop and Lenovo Partner to Seamlessly Bridge All ThinkPad Tablets and PCs

All ThinkPad tablets and PCs to bundle Splashtop to create personal clouds for content and application sharing across screens

April 18, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced that starting in May its award-winning Splashtop Remote Desktop HD will be pre-bundled on all Lenovo ThinkPad tablets and Splashtop Streamer will be pre-bundled on all Lenovo ThinkPad PCs. With Splashtop, ThinkPad users can easily create personal clouds to remotely access files and content on any computer from Thinkpad tablet and other mobile devices.

“Lenovo ThinkPad is a leader in the personal cloud revolution, enabling all Thinkpad devices to seamlessly connect and share content and applications,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “With Splashtop, ThinkPads can be quickly turned into a digital home or office private cloud.”

“Lenovo is excited to delight our ThinkPad users with Splashtop Remote Desktop HD on ThinkPad tablets as well as Splashtop Streamer on PCs,” said Mark Cohen, vice president Ecosystem and Monetization, Lenovo. “This is our first step towards enabling cloud services and the sharing of content and applications across multi-devices and multi-screens that ThinkPad users desire.”

Starting in May all Lenovo ThinkPad Tablets will be pre-bundled with Splashtop Remote Desktop HD to enable remote access to any computer. All Lenovo ThinkPad PCs will be pre-bundled with Splashtop Streamer.

Splashtop Remote Desktop HD retails for a special promotion price of $8.99 USD (regular price of $19.99 USD) and Splashtop Remote Desktop for $4.99 USD (regular price of $9.99 USD) on Lenovo App Shop, Lenovo Enterprise App Shop, Google Play and Amazon Appstore for Android.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than 6 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

Media contact:

Splashtop PR Team

Useful links:

https://www.splashtop.com

https://www.splashtop.com/remote

https://www.splashtop.com/streamer