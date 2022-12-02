Splashtop, Leading iOS and Android Remote Desktop App Developer, Launches Free Remote Desktop App for Windows PCs

Splashtop Remote Desktop Delivers a True HD Experience, Adding Windows PCs to its Already Robust iOS, Android and webOS Support

July 19, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop® Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced the release of its Windows client for Splashtop Remote Desktop that currently enables millions of mobile devices, from tablets to smartphones, to remotely access PCs and Macs with full audio and high-definition (HD) video. Now with Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows, users can also enjoy PC-to-PC and PC-to-Mac remote access from a private network or across the Internet, free of charge.

“Splashtop is delivering on our vision of bridging billions of devices together, whether they are running iOS, Android, webOS or Windows,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “With our new Windows client, we now can connect more than a billion Windows PCs, as well as billions of tablets and smartphones, with PCs and Macs.”

Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Keynote, Excel and Word, are easily accessed with this new app. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be viewed remotely. Simply go anywhere with just your mobile device, smartphone, tablet, notebook or ultrabook, and still have full access to your PC or Mac with a Splashtop Streamer installed.

Splashtop’s patent-pending technology enables its desktop applications to deliver high quality audio and video by using a remote computer’s graphics processing unit. Unlike other remote desktop products, Splashtop allows users to:

Enjoy HD movies and videos (up to 30 frames per second), streaming from a PC or Mac

Play interactive 3D games with low latency such as World of Warcraft, StarCraft, or EA Sports

Setup with ease through its simple, intuitive interface

Splashtop Remote Desktop is comprised of two components:

A Splashtop Remote Desktop application running on the client device, supporting iOS, Android, webOS, and now Windows

The free Splashtop Streamer software that runs on any computer with Windows 7, Vista, XP, or Mac OS X 10.6 or higher installed

Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows can be downloaded fromwww.splashtop.com/downloads

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. was founded in 2006 with the goal of enabling people everywhere to quickly access content across devices and clouds. Splashtop’s flagship product, Splashtop Remote Desktop, is a best seller in the Apple App Store and Android Market, allowing users to enjoy a full computer experience from mobile devices and PCs.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 70 million PCs and mobile devices from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit www.splashtop.com.

