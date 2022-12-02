Splashtop Launches Whiteboard for Android — The Only Interactive Whiteboard App for Android Tablets

With over 20,000 iPad classrooms enjoying Splashtop Whiteboard, it is now available for Android tablets – allowing teachers to engage their students using the latest mobile technology

March 13, 2012 — CUE, Palm Springs, CA — Splashtop Inc, the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, will demonstrate for the first time anywhere Splashtop Whiteboard for Android at the Computer Using Educators’ Conference, CUE 2012, March 15-17, in Palm Springs, CA.

Splashtop Whiteboard allows teachers and students to easily turn their tablet into an interactive whiteboard. It is built on top of Splashtop Remote Desktop, the company’s award-winning app that enables users to create their own personal cloud to access files, applications, as well as view and listen to content, directly from a PC or Mac without the need to sync or copy files or applications across devices.

With Splashtop Whiteboard teachers and students can connect to a computer over Wi-Fi from an Android device or iPad, to enjoy Flash media with fully synchronized video and audio, control their favorite educational applications and annotate lesson content with a full-featured toolbar. Teachers can interact with students at their desks or from all four corners of the classroom.

“We listened to our customers and we delivered. Since the launch of Whiteboard, teachers have been clamoring for Whiteboard for Android,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Now teachers and students can enjoy the best interactive whiteboard app solution streamed to their favorite Android tablet at a fraction of the cost of traditional interactive whiteboard products.”

“Too often, schools dismiss how vital it is for teachers and students to be able to write and annotate beyond the capabilities of a keyboard. Lenovo is committed to the use of a digital pen in the classroom to support learning outcomes,” said Sam Morris, education solutions manager at Lenovo. “We are very excited that Splashtop has delivered an interactive whiteboard to enable students and teachers to leverage the power of writing and annotation with our Android ThinkPad Tablet and its digital stylus”.

CUE attendees can see a demonstration of Whiteboard for Android and iPad at the Splashtop Booth, #342. As a bonus, if customers buy Splashtop Whiteboard during the show, they will receive a free stylus.

Using Splashtop Whiteboard, teachers can:

Be in Control – Have complete control over Mac or PC applications, such as Apple Keynote® or Microsoft PowerPoint®, all from their tablet. No need to be tied to the front of the class. Be free to roam around. Hand the tablet to a student and let their imagination do the rest!

Annotate Anything – Use gestures to draw and highlight using different colored and sized pens, highlighter, shapes and text tools over existing content or blank, ruled or graphed backgrounds. Take snapshots of the screen and save them to the gallery for later use or email them to students, parents or colleagues.

Engage an Audience – Rich media content is played in high definition on a tablet. Play Adobe Flash content, iTunes music, DVDs, CDs, etc. as they were meant to be enjoyed. Slowly reveal text or images to keep an audience focused using the Screen Shade tool. Or use the Spotlight tool to keep the attention on just one part of the screen.

Splashtop Whiteboard can be downloaded from the Google Play for $9.99 for a limited time 50% discount off the regular price of $19.99 (requires Android v3.1 or v4.0). Splashtop Whiteboard for iPad is available for $19.99 USD from the Apple App Store and is also available for purchase under Apple VPP. Visit www.splashtop.com/whiteboard to learn more about Splashtop Whiteboard.

See a teacher using Splashtop Whiteboard in the classroom on an Android tablet at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTKL6rkW9OY





Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be enjoyed remotely. Splashtop Remote Desktop users can connect devices over the Internet or LAN.

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop and Whiteboard are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Play, HP App Catalog, BlackBerry App World and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” their tablet workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science the “Best App/Software of CES 2011” and “Best Mobile App of CES 2012” awards from LAPTOP Magazine and is the 20th most popular app on the Apple App Store Rewind for 2011. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

