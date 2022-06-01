The Mirroring360 Sender enables presenters, educators, and gamers to wirelessly share their computer screens to a large display, with supercharged performance!

San Jose, CA — May 27th, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces its latest addition to its screenmirroring and extended product line — the Mirroring360 Sender. Whether in a conference room, classroom, or family room, users can instantly stream their Windows PC or tablet screen to a large TV / display connecting to an Apple TV, a computer, or a range of media devices like the Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or the Google Nexus Player.

The Mirroring360 Sender is available for Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows 8 computers. Once installed, it will use the WiFi network to search for compatible receivers, including Apple TV and any computer or device with Mirroring360 receiver software installed (click here for a complete list of systems). While PC screen mirroring and extended technology is not new, the Mirroring360 Sender is the highest-performance solution to-date, both in terms of frame-rate and latency. This opens the door to a range of new possibilities in today’s media-rich world, particularly involving graphics, videos, and games.

With this new addition, the Mirroring360 product family is now supporting high-speed screen-sharing from practically any device that you are carrying, including iPad, iPhone, PC, Mac, Surface Pro, and Android 5 devices. Since its initial launch mid 2014, thousands of businesses and schools with BYOD and 1:1 initiatives have deployed Mirroring360 to enable users to better collaborate using their devices, such as making presentations, teaching, training, and showcasing / recording (mobile) apps and content. Another reason for the fast adoption is the product’s focus on corporate and school district ease-of-deployment and ease-of-use. The unique Mirroring Assist and large-deployment features enable IT administrators to roll out the solution without having to reconfigure their networks nor purchase new network equipment. Learn more about Mirroring Assist.

“Our goal is to delight our users with a super-fast and easy-to-use solution to to share and collaborate from whichever device they are carrying.” says Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “More and more meeting room displays are connected to Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or computers. With Mirroring360 you no longer need to worry about the different dongles and wires; everyone can instantly beam their presentation, app or media content to the large display. Combined with Mirroring360 receiver, users can even enable multiple people to cast their screens side-by-side.”

Mirroring360 Sender for Windows is currently on promotion for $6.99 (50% off) for a limited time, with a 7 -day free trial. See www.mirroring360.com/pc_appletv.

