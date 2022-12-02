Splashtop Launches Remote Desktop for HP’s webOS Devices

Easy-to-Use App Connects Users to Their Mac or PC to Access Files, Watch Video, Play Flash-based Games, and More

May 16, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today unveiled Splashtop® Remote Desktop for webOS. With the application, users now have simple, one-click access from their HP webOS-based smartphone to their entire desktop computer with support for full video and audio.

“We created Splashtop Remote Desktop with the vision of bridging the billions of devices throughout the world,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Our support for HP’s webOS is an important milestone in that direction.”

With Splashtop Remote, users can use their HP Palm Pre 2 and HP Palm Pre Plus smartphones with webOS 2.1 to:

Fully control their computer remotely, access files, and interact with computer applications using intuitive touch controls and familiar webOS gestures

Watch videos and play music stored on their computer, whether in iTunes®, Windows® Media Player, or any other format

Play advanced PC and Flash-based games, such as World of Warcraft™ or Bejeweled™ via patent-pending Splashtop streaming technology

Work on Microsoft Office documents (Word, Excel, or PowerPoint), and access Microsoft Outlook

Splashtop Remote Desktop for webOS is available today in the HP App Store for $4.99.

Splashtop Remote connects to any Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Mac OS X 10.6 or higher operating system. Splashtop Remote consists of two components: an application running on the WebOS device, and an application running on the computer. The smartphone or tablet connects to the computer over any network. To learn more about Splashtop Remote, please visit: https://www.splashtop.com/remote

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 60 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

