Splashtop Launches Remote Desktop App for Mac

Splashtop Remote Desktop Delivers a True HD Experience and File Access from Mac-to-PC and Mac-to-Mac

September 21, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced the release of its Mac client for Splashtop Remote Desktop to be demonstrated at MacWorld Asia 2011, Beijing, China, September 22-25. Now Mac users can enjoy Mac-to-PC and Mac-to-Mac remote access from a private network or across the Internet. Currently Splashtop Remote Desktop enables millions of mobile devices, from tablets to smartphones, to remotely access PCs and Macs with full audio and high-definition (HD) video.

“Cats and dogs, oil and water, Macs and PCs – some things just didn’t belong together until Splashtop came along,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “With our new Mac client, not only can Splashtop Remote Desktop users access their computers, but they can enjoy such features as the ability to run PC games and software remotely on a Mac with full HD and audio. Maybe that’s why some customers call our product the Cat’s Meow.”

Download Splashtop Remote Desktop from the Mac App Store at a discounted price of $9.99 for the launch week.

Splashtop Remote Desktop for Mac enables users to:

Access important files or photos on another computer without worrying about syncing, converting or compatibility issues

Use MS Office, Silverlight and other Windows software without having to install it on a Mac

Play HD movies and music from central media libraries without the hassle of transferring files

Run graphic-intensive PC games on a powerful machine and play them from a portable Mac

Watch HD videos streamed from a PC or Mac at up to 30 frames per second

Access the latest IE browser to view ActiveX enabled websites from a Mac

Splashtop Remote Desktop for Mac features include:

High performance video and audio streaming from your remote computer

Easy connectivity via LAN, Wi-Fi or over the Internet with Internet Discovery

Setup with ease through a simple, intuitive interface

Wake-on-LAN support

Mac OS X Lion compatible

Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed with this new app. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be viewed remotely. Simply go anywhere with just your mobile device, smartphone, tablet, notebook or ultrabook, and still have full access to your PC or Mac with a Splashtop Streamer installed.

Watch Splashtop Remote Desktop for Mac in action at www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nfz_HT1jvY

Splashtop Remote Desktop is comprised of two components:

A Splashtop Remote Desktop application running on the client device, supporting iOS, Android, webOS, Windows, and now Mac OS

The free Splashtop Streamer software that runs on any computer with Windows 7, Vista, XP, or Mac OS X 10.6 or higher installed

Visit MacWorld Asia 2011, Booth #703, China National Convention Center, Beijing, September 22-25, for a demonstration of Splashtop Remote Desktop for Mac. At the Mobile Internet Forum attend “How to use remote desktop technology on iPad/iPhone,” Room 401, with Cliff Miller, Splashtop chief marketing officer, on September 22, 1:30 p.m. and enjoy “Play Windows internet games such as WOW on an iPad,” on the main stage, September, 24,12:30-2:00 p.m.

Download Splashtop Remote Desktop for Mac from the Mac App Store at http://itunes.apple.com/app/splashtop-remote-desktop-for/id459710463?ls=…

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, was founded in 2006 with the goal of enabling people everywhere to quickly access content and applications across devices and clouds. Splashtop’s flagship product, Splashtop Remote Desktop, is a best seller in the Apple App Store and Android Market, allowing users to enjoy a full computer experience from mobile devices and PCs.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 70 million PCs and mobile devices from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

