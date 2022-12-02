Splashtop Launches Mirroring360. Wirelessly Display Your iPad or iPhone Screen using Airplay on Any Computer. Attend Splashtop Session at ISTE in AT&T and HoverCam Booths.

Combined with Splashtop Classroom, Mirroring360 allows mirrored iOS screen to be shared with all student devices including other iPads, Android, PCs, and Chromebooks. Download Mirroring360 onto your computer, and turn it into an Airplay Receiver.

San Jose, CA and ISTE, Atlanta. — June 26, 2014 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Mirroring360. Mirroring360 lets you share your iPad/iPhone screen without the need for cables or Apple TVs. Once installed, Mirroring360 acts as an Airplay receiver on your computer. You can then select it from the Airplay menu on your iPad or iPhone to start sharing your work and apps with everyone!

“Mirroring360 allows us to leverage our existing investment in classroom technology by wirelessly mirroring of our fleet of iPads to classroom displays,” said Matt Penner, Director of Information and Instructional Technology, Val Verde Unified School District.“Using Mirroring360 in an instructional setting has shown a direct increase in engagement among our students. Its ease of use and low cost will allow us to make this available in every classroom in a responsible and cost effective way.”

“Since Splashtop Classrooms release a few months ago, hundreds of schools and districts all over the world are using it to increase both teacher mobility and student engagement. Teachers and administrators told us that they also wanted to share their iOS, Android, and Chromebook screens,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Mirroring360 is our answer. By starting with iOS screen sharing, teachers and students can increase classroom engagement using their iOS devices. And soon, both Chromebooks and Android screens will also be shared with the rest of the class.”

How will you use Mirroring360?

Educators – Let your students share their ideas or homework without moving from their seat. Students simply select your computer from the Airplay menu to mirror their screen. Teachers can also share their screen with the class. Combined with Splashtop Classroom, it allows the mirrored iOS screen to be screencast across computers, iPads/iPhones, Android devices and Chromebooks. No need to purchase Apple TV. Great for your 1:1 or BYOD program!

Instructors and Presenters – Wirelessly present from your iPad or iPhone anywhere in the room. Let others present their own content or apps without moving from their seat. Present any app or content over a WebEx, join.me or GoToMeeting session.

Trainers and Demonstrators – Demonstrate the latest app features. Test participant’s expertise by mirroring their device. Share internal apps, product demos and more.

Media Enthusiasts – Share your photos or music with your family on a big screen (via a computer). Sit back and remote control the screen with your iOS device.

Gamers – Show your gaming skills on a big screen (via a computer), with great performance and sound for an enjoyable, immersive experience.

Going to ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education) in Atlanta? Then check out Mirroring360 and Splashtop at these booths:

AT&T – Booth 3348 – Attend Splashtop’s session Sunday 29th June at 12:30 – 1:30 and listen to Thomas Deng, Splashtop co-founder, discuss Splashtop’s Education solutions.

HoverCam – Booth 1854 – see Splashtop in action with the revolutionary SOLO 8!

Save over 40% today: For a limited time, we are offering each license for only $6.99 (normally $11.99). Bulk purchases are also available (please contact sales@splashtop.com for further information).

Start your free 7 -day trial today by visiting www.mirroring360.com





About Splashtop

remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 16 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

