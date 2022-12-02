Splashtop Launches Mirroring360 Receiver and Mirroring Assist App, Industry First Solution Supporting iOS9 Airplay Mirroring

Airplay Screen Sharing from iOS9 to Windows and MAC Across Networks, addressing the network chatty issues associated with Bonjour for purposes of Airplay

San Jose, CA — September 9, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, announces Mirroring360 AirPlay Receiver is the industry first solution to support iOS9 Airplay Mirroring. Mirroring360 lets you stream or mirror your music, movies, TV shows, photos, games, and apps from your iOS device to any device, including Windows, MAC, and Android. Once installed, Mirroring360 Receiver turn your Windows or MAC into an AirPlay receiver. You can then discover and select the device from the AirPlay menu on your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, and MAC to start streaming and mirroring!

“Mirroring360 for Windows and MAC is already enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people, especially among teachers and business presenters” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “We are excited to be able to deliver iOS9 support to our users.”

How will you use Mirroring360?

Educators – Let your students share their ideas or homework without moving from their seat. Students simply select your computer from the Airplay menu to mirror their screen. Teachers can also share their screen with the class. Combined with Splashtop Classroom, it allows the mirrored iOS screen to be screencast across computers, iPads/iPhones, Android devices and Chromebooks. Great for your 1:1 or BYOD program!

Instructors and Presenters – Wirelessly present from your iPad or iPhone anywhere in the room. Let others present their own content or apps without moving from their seat. Present any app or content over a WebEx, join.me or GoToMeeting session.

Trainers and Demonstrators – Demonstrate the latest app features. Test participant’s expertise by mirroring their device. Share internal apps, product demos and more.

Media Enthusiasts – Share your photos or music with your family on a big screen (via a computer). Sit back and remote control the screen with your iOS device.

Gamers – Show your gaming skills on a big screen (via a computer), with great performance and sound for an enjoyable, immersive experience.

Furthermore, Mirroring Assist has been updated to facilitate the deployment and management of Mirroring360 for larger schools and organizations. Mirroring360 enables presenters, teachers and students to wirelessly share their device screens (iPad, iPhone, Chromebooks, PC, Mac) to any computer or smart display.

Mirroring Assist enables the use of a QR-code based discovery to connect the iOS devices with the computers, bypassing Bonjour. You can mirror your iPad or iPhone screens across different subnets and VLANs as long as the networks are routable. This new tool has significant implications on ease-of-deployment at large schools and corporates:

IT administrators do not need to re-configure the school’s networks for Bonjour, saving time and money. IT administrators can disable Bonjour broadcast, avoiding unnecessary network traffic. Also, it helps to avoid the issue where the iOS device would discover a large list of computers when starting AirPlay.

“Mirroring360 solves many of our problems of connecting an iPad on our school network. We have worked for a very long time trying to get AirPlay to work with no success,” says Rick Meyer, the Technology Facilitator and Instructor at Sidney Public Schools. “Finally there is something that is easy to use and isn’t a burden on our IT staff.”

The update to Mirroring360 also includes features and tools to facilitate large deployments at schools and districts, such as a .msi package and preset configuration options. Learn more at: www.mirroring360.com/mirroring-assist.

Mirroring360 is currently on promotion for $14.99 (50% off). Mirroring Assist is free to download from the appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mirroring-assist/id950117741

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

and www.mirroring360.com. All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

