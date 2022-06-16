Splashtop Launches Mirroring360 Pro with Device Screen Mirroring and Windows Screen Sharing

New Solution Combines Windows Screen Sharing Capabilities with AirPlay and WebRTC Based Device Screen Mirroring from iOS, Chromebook, Android, Windows, and Mac

San Jose, CA — April 25, 2017 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, announces Mirroring360 Pro. This new addition to the Mirroring360 product family combines device screen mirroring with screen sharing solutions, providing a comprehensive collaboration experience for education and business.

Mirroring360 Pro enables educators, business professionals and individuals to stream or mirror app screens, music, movies, TV shows, photos, and games from mobile phones, tablets, Chromebooks and other computers to a computer screen.

The screen sharing features in new Mirroring360 Pro take sharing to the next level by combining device screen sharing to a PC with the ability to share a Windows computer screen via a simple web link.

Mirroring 360 Pro new features include:

Share a Windows computer screen with up to 40 local or remote viewers

Screen sharing is available across networks and devices via the web

Shared screens can be viewed from any phone, tablet, Chromebook or computer with a web browser with no downloads or installs required

Streamlined user interface makes it easier than ever to cast device screens to the computer

Premium Support via web, email and phone for fast access to help when needed

“In the past year, we have talked with many users of Mirroring360. One frequent request is that, in addition to mirroring device screens to their computer, they also wish to be able to broadcast their computer or smartboard screen to meeting attendees or students,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “We are now delivering that capability in Mirroring360 Pro so users can share their computer screens via a web link with no download or install required to view.”

Screen sharing enables Collaboration for Professionals, Business and Education

The integrated device screen mirroring and screen sharing in Mirroring360 Pro simplify collaboration in both business and education environments:

Software app development teams or product managers can demo their software from device to computer and project in a conference room and share the same screen with remote viewers all from the Mirroring360 Pro app

Sales professionals can share information from their smartphone or tablet through their computer and a simple web link to add a visual element to conference calls

Teachers can accommodate students who have difficulty seeing the screen in front of the class by casting the same content to a Chromebook or tablet at the student’s desk for easy viewing

Pricing and Availability

Mirroring360 Pro is available immediately from Splashtop at https://www.mirroring360.com/pricing with limited time introductory subscription prices $14.99 for the first year for existing Mirroring360 customers and $29.99 for new users. Existing customers can purchase Mirroring360 Pro with the discount by logging in with the username and password that they used to purchase their original Mirroring360 license.

A free, fully functional, trial is available from https://www.mirroring360.com.

For enterprise wide or school wide deployment of Mirroring360, Splashtop offers Mirroring360 Large Deployment Package. The Large Deployment package is available for Mirroring360 and/or Mirroring360 Pro, and includes MSI packages, preset configuration options, single key license, Mirroring Assist for cross-network connectivity (including the option to turn off chatty Bonjour broadcast on the networks), as well as other enhanced features and enhanced support.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSP to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 25 million users enjoy Splashtop products today, and manufacturing partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Epson, HP, InFocus, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Promethean, Sharp, Toshiba, and others have bundled Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop carrier partners include AT&T, NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank, as well as many resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com. For more information on Mirroring360, visit https://www.mirroring360.com. All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Robert Ha

robert.ha@splashtop.com