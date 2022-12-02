Splashtop Launches Mirroring360 AirPlay Receiver for Android Devices, Including Amazon FireTV and Google Nexus Player connected to HDTVs or Projectors

Wirelessly Mirror or Stream Music, Movies, Photos, Games, and Apps from Your iOS or MAC to Any Android Device; Free and Paid Versions Available on Google Play and Amazon Android App Store

San Jose, CA (PRWEB) — October 28th, 2014 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Mirroring360 AirPlay Receiver for Android. Mirroring360 lets you stream or mirror your music, movies, TV shows, photos, games, and screens to any Android device. Once installed, Mirroring360 turn your Android device into an AirPlay receiver. You can then discover and select the device from the AirPlay menu on your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, and MAC to start streaming and mirroring!

“Mirroring360 for Windows and MAC is already enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people, especially among teachers and business presenters” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “With the expansion of Android based big screen connected devices like Google Nexus Player and Amazon FireTV, customers have asked us to expand the platform support.”

How will you use Mirroring360 AirPlay Receiver for Android?

Wirelessly stream or mirror photos, videos, movies, or more from your iOS or MAC to big screen HDTVs connected to Android based settop-boxes, such as Amazon FireTV and Google Nexus Player

Wirelessly share your presentations, product demo, and more from your iOS or MAC to Android users

Play your iOS and MAC games on big screen HDTV connected to any Android device. Your iOS device can become a remote game controller.

Trainers looking to be more effective by allowing trainee participation with the content from their seat

Save over 65% today: For a limited time, we are offering each license for only $6.99 (normally $19.99). Bulk purchases are also available (please contact sales@splashtop.com for further information). Visit Google Play, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.splashtop.m360, and Amazon Android App Store for free test drive.

About Splashtop

remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

