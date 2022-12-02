Splashtop Launches High Performance Mobility Add-On for Microsoft Windows Server Remote Desktop Services (RDS / Terminal Services), Hyper-V based VDI, and Azure Cloud Platform

Recruiting Microsoft Worldwide Partners to Mobilize All Business Windows and Legacy Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 8, 2013 — At the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference 2013 (WPC) today, Splashtop Inc., exhibiting in booth number 519, launches Splashtop Enterpriseas the High Performance Mobility Add-On for Microsoft Windows 2012 / 2008 R2 / 2003 Server RDS, Hyper-V based VDI, and the Azure cloud platform. With Splashtop Enterprise, mobile workforces now can enjoy the highest performance, secure, and affordable remote access solution for virtual and session-based desktops, as well as RemoteApp programs.

Splashtop Enterprise now includes the VDI agent (known as Splashtop Streamer) optimized for the Microsoft Hyper-V virtualization platform, as well as Windows Remote Desktop Services / Terminal Services. When a business prefers to have agent-less remote access to existing VDI or RDS infrastructures, Splashtop Enterprise includes SplashApp technology which transcodes the RDP protocol to Splashtop protocol real-time. With Splashtop Enterprise, there is no need to set up a Microsoft Remote Desktop Gateway or face cumbersome VPN solutions because all Splashtop remote traffic is securely routed across global networks based on SSL AES-256.

“Mobility and the Cloud are creating a powerful next generation IT computing spiral,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, “Splashtop, optimized for Microsoft RDS, Hyper-V, and Azure, is the fastest, simplest, and most affordable way to deliver all the legacy and long tail of business apps instantly to the mobile workforce, leveraging any cloud configuration.”

At WPC 2013, Splashtop also unveils its partnership program with strong channel incentives. Over 65% of Fortune 500 companies already have employees using Splashtop inside their corporate networks; with Splashtop Enterprise, channel partners can quickly offer businesses enhanced manageability to satisfy corporate security and compliance requirements.

Key Benefits

Instantly mobilize RDS (Terminal Services) and VDI infrastructure to deliver .NET, Silverlight, Flash, Java, heavily customized SAP/Oracle/Siebel, 3D CAD, and other vertical apps

Enjoy complete control over which applications or desktops are mobilized to which devices and users; dashboard functionally gives IT insight into usage and management

Deep integration with MDM / MAM partners for additional BYO security and control

Business agility through simple scaling across private, hybrid, and public clouds, including the Azure cloud platform

Key Features

Splashtop VDI agents (known as Splashtop Streamer) are certified for Microsoft Hyper-V based session host and virtualization host

Agent-less SplashApp technology can real-time transcode Windows Server 2003/2008/2012 RDS and Hyper-V based virtual desktops (VDI) running any flavor of Windows

On-premise secure management console that integrates with Active Directory

High performance Mobility Access: up to 60 frames per second video and less than 30-millisecond latency, yet with lower power consumption

Intuitive interface: simple gestures for touch-based mobile devices with customizable shortcuts and controls for specific business applications

BYO Support: iOS, Android, Windows Phone, WinRT, Windows, and Mac

Pricing and Availability

Splashtop Enterprise with SplashApp is now available at: www.splashtop.com/products-pricing

A free trial is available here: www.splashtop.com/enterprise

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Kim Gengler

kim.gengler@horngroup.com