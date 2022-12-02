Splashtop Launches FileHound iPhone App

FileHound is the easiest way to find and access remote computer files from an iPhone or iPod touch

November 8, 2011 — San Jose, — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today released FileHound, an app to remotely access computer files from an iPhone and iPod touch. Designed for small screens, FileHound is the easiest way to list, search and navigate documents, photos, music and videos on a computer and leverages Splashtop’s award-winning remote desktop technology.

Specifically designed for ease of use on mobile devices with small screens, FileHoundeliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia content among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily found and accessed with this app. In addition, content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and videos can be viewed remotely.

“FileHound puts some ‘bark’ into your smartphone!” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “It is designed to be your new best friend to fetch files when you are on the go. In fact, we think you’re going to like FileHound so much you might even start petting your iPhone!”

FileHound’s features include the ability to:

Instantly see a list of all files with two taps on the screen

Find files with easy-to-use FileHound search or the recent items folder

Navigate with Trackpad mode for ultimate precision on small screens

Use the shortcut toolbar to toggle between browsing and editing modes

Activate the keyboard or scroll bar

Zoom in or out of a screen

Lock the screen orientation

Easily disconnect a session

FileHound is simple to install and compatible with all versions of iPhone and iPod touch (iOS 4 or above) and Windows 7, Vista and XP. Just install the FileHound app on an iPhone or iPod touch and the Splashtop Streamer software on a remote computer. Then create a security code on both devices. Once installed, FileHound users can find and access files on a remote computer from anywhere in the world.

FileHound can be downloaded for a special launch promotion price of $4.99 USD (regular price of $14.99 USD) from the iTunes App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/filehound/id457716007?ls=1&mt=8

To celebrate the launch of FileHound, Splashtop is running a Dog Photo Contest. For more details on how to enter the contest with a photo of your favorite dog fetching a document or newspaper, visit Splashtop’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/splashtop

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Android Market, HP App Catalog and Amazon Android App Store, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with teams in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

