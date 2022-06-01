Splashtop Launches Classroom Assist Optimized for Microsoft Windows 10
Empower Teachers to Instantly Annotate and Share Windows 10 Tablet Screens to Many Students’ Devices, Anytime Anywhere
San Jose, CA — June 20, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Splashtop Classroom Assist for Microsoft Universal Windows Platform (UWP). Splashtop Classroom Assist turns any Windows 10 tablets or convertible notebooks into mobile interactive whiteboards. Teachers can freely move around the room with full control of the content without being tied to the front of the classroom as in the case of traditional interactive whiteboards. Furthermore, teachers can instantly share the Windows 10 device screen to all student devices wirelessly. Windows 10 features supported include Cortana, empowering teachers to use voice commands to control the session and various annotation features.
“The Windows 10 tablet is becoming a powerful education tool, providing stylus support as well as Cortana voice control,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “With 1:1 initiatives at many school districts, Splashtop Classroom Assist optimized for Windows 10 enhances the overall learning experience.”
“We’re excited to support student learning with Splashtop’s commitment to build on the Windows 10 UWP platform,” said Craig Dewar, Senior Director of Windows Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “Splashtop supports our focus to have a positive impact on student learning, and our education vision of anytime, anywhere learning for all.”
By using Splashtop Classroom Assist, teachers can:
Be in Control
Teach from all four corners of the classroom – interact with students individually or as a class
Annotate Over Anything
Use gestures or stylus to draw and highlight using different colored and sized pens, highlighter, shapes, and text tools over existing content or blank, ruled or graphed backgrounds
Take screenshots and save to the gallery for later use, or email them to students, parents or colleagues
Increase Class Engagement
Use the spotlight & screen shade tools to focus attention
Import and share class worksheets instantly
Record the session as a video for later playback
Share Device Screen to All Students’ Devices Wirelessly
Issue Voice Commands via Cortana
The new Splashtop Classroom Assist app for Windows 10 is available in the Windows Store. Splashtop Classroom starts at $29.99 per year.
See how Splashtop Classroom Assist can transform school and classroom: https://www.splashtop.com/classroom
Learn about the full suite of Splashtop Education products: https://education.splashtop.com
Splashtop Classroom video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5q5uaVIOkA
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.
This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com
All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
