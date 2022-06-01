Splashtop Launches Classroom Assist Optimized for Microsoft Windows 10

Empower Teachers to Instantly Annotate and Share Windows 10 Tablet Screens to Many Students’ Devices, Anytime Anywhere

San Jose, CA — June 20, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Splashtop Classroom Assist for Microsoft Universal Windows Platform (UWP). Splashtop Classroom Assist turns any Windows 10 tablets or convertible notebooks into mobile interactive whiteboards. Teachers can freely move around the room with full control of the content without being tied to the front of the classroom as in the case of traditional interactive whiteboards. Furthermore, teachers can instantly share the Windows 10 device screen to all student devices wirelessly. Windows 10 features supported include Cortana, empowering teachers to use voice commands to control the session and various annotation features.

“The Windows 10 tablet is becoming a powerful education tool, providing stylus support as well as Cortana voice control,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “With 1:1 initiatives at many school districts, Splashtop Classroom Assist optimized for Windows 10 enhances the overall learning experience.”

“We’re excited to support student learning with Splashtop’s commitment to build on the Windows 10 UWP platform,” said Craig Dewar, Senior Director of Windows Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “Splashtop supports our focus to have a positive impact on student learning, and our education vision of anytime, anywhere learning for all.”

By using Splashtop Classroom Assist, teachers can:

Be in Control Teach from all four corners of the classroom – interact with students individually or as a class

Annotate Over Anything Use gestures or stylus to draw and highlight using different colored and sized pens, highlighter, shapes, and text tools over existing content or blank, ruled or graphed backgrounds Take screenshots and save to the gallery for later use, or email them to students, parents or colleagues

Increase Class Engagement Use the spotlight & screen shade tools to focus attention Import and share class worksheets instantly Record the session as a video for later playback

Share Device Screen to All Students’ Devices Wirelessly

Issue Voice Commands via Cortana

The new Splashtop Classroom Assist app for Windows 10 is available in the Windows Store. Splashtop Classroom starts at $29.99 per year.