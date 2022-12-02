Splashtop Launches CamCam for Viewing Live Videocam From a Remote PC

The Splashtop CamCam app has been discontinued

Turn a PC webcam into a streaming video and audio feed to any Apple mobile device for peace of mind to check on people, pets and things you care about

September 27, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced CamCam, an iPhone and iPad app that streams live audio and video from a PC webcam to let users remotely view whatever matters most.

Splashtop CamCam is a versatile app that can provide peace of mind to iPhone and iPad users who can:

Check on children and other family members when away from home

Monitor children playing from another room

Turn a computer’s webcam into a live nanny cam

Find out what pets are up to

Never miss a big event that a PC webcam can capture

Keep an eye on home while traveling

“Turning your PC into a live audio video stream is another great app for iOS devices from Splashtop,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Have you ever wondered whether your kids are throwing a party when you go out to dinner? Now with CamCam’s exceptional video and audio streamed to your mobile device, you can see exactly what is going on at home, so you can enjoy your nights out in peace.”

Splashtop CamCam features:

High-resolution, real-time video and audio streamed from a remote PC to an Apple mobile device

Compatibility with built-in or external PC webcam and mic

Pinch-to-zoom and pan capability

Follow these simple steps to set up Splashtop CamCam:

Download Splashtop CamCam from the iTunes App Store and install it on an iPhone, iPod touch or iPad

Download free Splashtop Streamer and install on a PC with a webcam

Create a Security Code and enter it on both devices

Connect and view through your remote PC’s webcam from anywhere in the world

CamCam is compatible with all versions of Windows 7, Vista and XP. A computer with dual-core CPU strongly recommended for best performance.

Splashtop CamCam can be downloaded for a special launch promotion price of $.99 USD (80% off the regular price of $4.99 USD) from the iTunes App Store.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, was founded in 2006 with the goal of enabling people everywhere to quickly access content and applications across devices and clouds. Splashtop’s flagship product, Splashtop Remote Desktop, is a best seller in the Apple App Store and Android Market, allowing users to enjoy a full computer experience from mobile devices and PCs.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 70 million PCs and mobile devices from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

