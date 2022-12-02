Splashtop Joins the MaaS360 WorkPlace Partner Program

Leading Remote Desktop Solution Splashtop is Now Ready for MaaS360 Customers

San Jose, CA, July 24, 2014 – Splashtop, Inc. announced that it has joined the MaaS360 WorkPlace Partner Program. Splashtop Business and Splashtop Enterprise will now be featured in the MaaS360 Market, and will leverage the MaaS360 WorkPlace SDK to enable enterprise-grade security controls for protection of corporate data.

Splashtop Business and Splashtop Enterprise offer secure remote access, support, and colloaboration for mobile workforce using any device. High performance, ease of use, collaborative features, and support for both cloud and on-premise deployment are key advantages of Splashtop over traditional RDP, Citrix, and VMware solution.

“The combination of MaaS360 and Splashtop enables SMB and enterprises to enjoy the best in class security and performance remote desktop and application solution,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop, “Mobile workforce can have remote access to all their business apps and data from mobile device with full security compliance.”

Mobile apps combined with the MaaS360 WorkPlace SDK provide enhanced security through features such as:

Authentication and single sign-on

Data leak prevention (DLP) policies to restrict copy-paste, and allow open-in to whitelisted apps

Blocking app usage for non-compliant devices

Per-app VPN for corporate intranet access

Selectively wiping an app if a mobile device is lost, stolen or compromised

Encrypt and protect data at rest and in transit

With the proliferation of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, organizations want to enable employee choice while protecting company information. Best-of-breed apps are now showcased on the MaaS360 Market and can be made available to enterprises looking to enhance productivity and collaboration between their employees, while securing corporate data.

“The MaaS360 Market and WorkPlace SDK continue to play an increasingly important role with our customers looking to secure corporate data on mobile devices,” said Anar Taori, senior director of product management at Fiberlink. “Splashtop can now be integrated with MaaS360 to enable user productivity while meeting strict security requirements.”

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 16 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About MaaS360

MaaS360 by Fiberlink, an IBM company, is the trusted enterprise mobility management solution to thousands of customers worldwide — from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses. We make working in a mobile world simple and safe by delivering comprehensive mobile security and management for applications, content, email, and devices. Instantly accessible from the web, MaaS360 is easy to use and maintain and provides the flexibility organizations need to fully embrace mobility in every aspect of their business. Backed by the most responsive support in the industry, we put our customers first by providing them with the best user experience for IT and employees. To learn more go to http://www.maas360.com.

© 2014 MaaS360 and the MaaS360 logo are trademarks of Fiberlink Communications may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand names are trademarks of their respective partners.

