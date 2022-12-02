Splashtop Introduces SaaS Desktop Rendering with Splashtop Business

Complementing its enterprise and personal offerings, Splashtop Business helps any organization of any size deliver business critical apps to mobile devices

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 10, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the leader in remote desktop and application access, announced today the release of Splashtop Business, which enables IT, systems integrators, and service providers to deliver secure access to any business application on any mobile device. Now mobile workforces can use their iOS, Android, Windows Phone 8, Blackberry, or WinRT (Windows and MAC) mobile devices for full access to all their critical business apps and data hosted on their PC or Mac computers. Splashtop Business is a SaaS solution for small to mid-sized businesses and follows on the success of Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop Personal.

“The consumerization of IT and proliferation of BYOD solutions is leading to fast adoption of solutions like Splashtop remote desktop and application rendering,” said Mark Lee, chief executive officer and co-founder of Splashtop, Inc. “With the introduction of Splashtop Business, SMBs can now experience the top performing solution that enables mobile workers to use all their critical business applications, files and data from any public or private cloud, with zero coding, zero training, and zero data leakage.”

With Splashtop Business, SMBs and mid-sized companies receive a simple, fast and affordable way to manage mobile workers and their devices in order to meet security and compliance requirements. Splashtop Business eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed, as well as videos, music, and photos for presentations. Splashtop Business includes the Whiteboard annotation capability that has become very popular with presenters and educators because it lets them highlight, draw or write over their presentations using their mobile devices.

Goodwill, a non-profit focused on helping people reach their full potential through learning and employment opportunities, uses Splashtop to enhance productivity without requiring a large budget or additional time and resources.

“IT supports Goodwill’s business by continuously looking for ways to add value and innovation, such as providing Splashtop Business to support our workforce,” said Andre R. Bromes, chief information officer at Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey. “By securely mobilizing applications such as Microsoft Office and other business applications for our iPad users, Splashtop enhances their productivity, while also minimizing risk and adhering to our IT governance processes.”

Splashtop Business is suitable for a range of industries and business scenarios, such as:

Field sales reps needing access to their company’s internal CRM system, sales proposal generators, and pricing inventory information

Real estate agents adjusting their schedules and accessing contracts without going back to the office

Medical clinic or biotech employees needing to access patient records systems, radiology images, videos, and data while moving from various patient rooms or labs to offices

Local government field workers accessing case study data and filing reports from their tablets while working in the field

Telecommuters working from home who want to remote into the office computer using a simpler, faster solution than VPN

Designers and architects presenting to their clients using their iPads to access CAD design, PowerPoint, and other applications

Manufacturing designers accessing product blueprints from production plants

Entertainment and video game designers using video and animation programs from film studio stages

A Free Trial of Splashtop Business is now available.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Kim Gengler

kim.gengler@horngroup.com