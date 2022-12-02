Splashtop Introduce Browser-based High Performance Remote Desktop & Support Solution

Splashtop Business Continually Expands Values to Road Warriors and MSP / IT by Expanding Support for Chrome Browser

San Jose, CA — January 21st, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Chrome browser support in Splashtop Business. Users, MSPs and IT can now enjoy the best-in-class Splashtop remote desktop performance from their Chrome browser, available on Windows, MAC, and Linux, as well as Chromebook. Besides delivering the highest remote access performance, Splashtop Business is known for its cost-effective pricing model starting at $60 per year for managing or accessing unlimited computers.

“Splashtop Business has been adopted by thousands of MSPs / ITs, and one of the top features requested is browser support, without needing to install any client” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Splashtop is committed to deliver best performance, simple pricing, and ease of use to our users.”

Tens of Thousands of MSPs and IT organizations are using Splashtop Business to manage millions of computers today already. Splashtop integrates with various RMM, PSA, online ticketing, and online helpdesk solutions in the market to enable a seamless experience for MSPs and IT to perform their jobs. Many businesses use Splashtop to empower their employees to remote access corporate computing resources.

Splashtop Chrome browser solution is now available at Google Chrome Web Store: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/splashtop-business/ggfdbkjgeadkhlpfbcdmfjfcgbpnbgch. The browser solution supports simultaneous connections. With a simple one click from Splashtop Business portal page, https://my.splashtop.com, users can easily launch remote access or support session.Switch to Splashtop Business today with a cost effective pricing starting at $60 per user per year to manage or access an unlimited number of computers: https://www.splashtop.com/business

