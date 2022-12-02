Splashtop and Good Technology Showcase Top Performing Enterprise-Class Remote Desktop Access with Splashtop for Good

The Splashtop for Good App Brings the #1 Remote Desktop Access Solution to Enterprises



RSA CONFERENCE — SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE, Calif. — February 26, 2013

Who: Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device collaboration and remote access, and Good Technology™, the leader in secure enterprise mobility

What: Splashtop will be showcasing the Splashtop for Good remote desktop access solution at the RSA USA 2013 Conference. Splashtop for Good combines Good Technology’s Good Dynamics® secure application technology and Splashtop remote desktop access to provide mobile users with enterprise-class secure access to many of their business-critical apps, files and data from their iOS devices. Splashtop for Good remote desktop access benefits include:

Mobile users can easily work in legacy corporate apps and proprietary vertical apps from their iPads™ and iPhones™ essentially any time, from anywhere, via their WiFi, 3G or 4G connections.

Easiest way to quickly mobilize existing Windows and legacy applications, secured by the Good Dynamic platform.

Mobilize your existing VDI or RDS infrastructure instantly and cost effectively

Extensive security with on-premise Active Directory integration, audit trails, policy-based controls, SSL encryption, and Good Network Operations Center (NOC) support.

Where: See Splashtop for Good in the Good Technology booth #226 at RSA USA 2013



When: Monday, February 25, 2013; 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Reception)

Thursday, February 28, 2013; 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Highlights of Splashtop for Good include:

Good Dynamics Security and Good NOC – Users provision mobile devices using trusted Good technology to deliver on-device application security and control.

On-premise deployment – The solution is hosted behind the company’s firewall, on company Windows servers to protect sensitive data and comply with certain industry regulations. It leverages the company’s existing Active Directory for local authentication.

Centralized policy-based control – Users can set user and device access policies, activate/deactivate users and devices, filter on MAC addresses, create or import SSL certificates and set maximum frame rate per user connection.

High performance – Patent-pending streaming technology is capable of supporting CAD, CAM and other 3D graphics as well as HD video with synchronized audio to deliver a responsive and engaging user experience at up to 30 fps.

Secure connections – The solution provides SSL/AES 256-bit encryption, network proxies, SSL certificates, MAC address filtering and tunneling through the Good NOC.

Device support – Splashtop for Good supports the iPad, iPhone and Windows PCs.

About Good Technology

Good Technology transforms enterprises by mobilizing employees through secure, collaborative workflows. Good also empowers IT to protect and manage mobile apps, devices, and enterprise data. Good’s Secure Collaboration solutions include Good’s applications for email, PIM, browser, file sharing, instant messaging, as well as a broad ecosystem of third party applications. Good’s Enterprise Mobility Management Platform allows enterprises and ISVs to build, manage, analyze and secure mobile applications. Good Technology’s customers include more than 4,000 organizations worldwide, including half of the FORTUNE 100™, eight of the top 10 financial services, five of the top 10 healthcare, and leaders in retail, telecommunications, manufacturing, legal, and government. Learn more at www.good.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs and cloud. Today, over 12 million users enjoy the convenience of Splashtop Remote Desktop, named to Apple App Store’s Top 25 Best Selling iPad Apps of All-Time. Splashtop provides superior performance and ease of use for iOS, Android, RIM, Windows and MAC users who want secure remote access to their desktops, apps and data anytime, anywhere.

For more information on Splashtop, please visit www.splashtop.com; follow the company blog at https://www.splashtop.com/blog, on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/Splashtop and on Twitter at @Splashtop.

