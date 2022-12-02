Splashtop Extends Product Family to Include Splashtop Remote Touchpad

New application transforms a mobile phone into a virtual touchpad or keyboard for controlling PC media content at a distance

March 21, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today unveiled Splashtop Remote Touchpad, an application that transforms an iPhone or iPod touch into a wireless remote control device. With users increasingly consuming computer media content on TV screens in their living rooms, Splashtop Remote Touchpad provides the convenience of controlling a computer from a distance, without requiring dedicated keyboards or other peripherals.

This newest addition to the Splashtop product family features two modes, touchpad and keyboard, to replace conventional computer peripherals, while simultaneously enabling a level of convenience that benefits both home users and business professionals alike.

Touchpad mode: allows a user to easily navigate and scroll around favorite web sites on a big screen or other monitor, with the mobile device serving as a virtual touchpad.

Keyboard mode: turns a mobile device into a wireless keyboard for controlling a media center PC or a computer projecting a business presentation; includes special keys and support for key combinations.

“When I use my PC for multimedia entertainment – important stuff like iTunes or Hulu videos – I’m often a few feet away from my PC. Since I don’t have Yao Ming’s wingspan, I need a remote,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “That idea was the motivation behind Splashtop Remote Touchpad: being able to whip out my smartphone and… voila! I’ve got a remote control.”

Splashtop Remote Touchpad for iPhone and iPod touch is available on the Apple App Store and in iTunes, and is initially priced at $0.99.

About Splashtop



Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 60 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World , the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science , and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine . Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit www.splashtop.com

Media contact:

Splashtop PR Team