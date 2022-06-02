Splashtop Partners with the Dental Whale Savings Network to Extend an Affordable and Reliable Remote Access Solution to Dentists

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, has partnered with the Dental Whale Savings Network to extend an affordable and reliable remote access solution to dentists.

Splashtop Business Access is a fast, reliable, and secure remote desktop solution. Dentists love Splashtop because unlike expensive and complicated VPN set-ups, Splashtop is easy to use and very affordable. And with it, dentists can remotely access their office computers from any other computer, tablet, or mobile device. This partnership will allow Dental Whale Savings Network members to purchase Splashtop at a lower price.

“The Dental Whale Savings Network is excited to partner with Splashtop in paving the way for dentists across the US to access their desktop systems remotely,” said Philip Cruz, Director at Dental Whale Savings Network. “It will also help DWSN members keep up with their practices non-clinical tasks during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“COVID-19 is a reminder of why Splashtop started in the first place: to help organizations become flexible by incorporating effective work-from-home solutions into operations,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop.”So we are looking forward to partnering with Dental Whale to provide dentists with a reliable and affordable remote access solution now and in the future.”

About Dental Whale Savings Network®:

With offices in San Antonio, Texas, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Dental Whale® is an innovative dental company carving a new category of a group private practice ownership and management.

Through Dental Whale Savings Network, Dental Whale helps dentists operate dental practices more efficiently by saving money on purchases, marketing to new patients, expanding through acquisitions, improving patient experience, and office efficiency.

Dental Whale and its more than 850 team members supported more than 18,000 dentists and helped serve more than 4 million patients.

About Splashtop:

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote access and remote support solutions.

Splashtop provides remote desktop solutions to MSPs, IT Departments, and Helpdesks, enabling them to support their clients effectively. Splashtop also enables individuals to access apps and data from any device, anywhere.

Additionally, Splashtop collaboration services enable effective screen sharing across devices. 30+ million users enjoy Splashtop products globally. Free trials are available.