Splashtop Expands its Education Suite with Splashtop Classroom – Allowing Teachers to Share Content and Applications across computers, iPads, and Chromebooks

Leading education app developer, used by more than 1 million teachers, now enables them to engage and interact with students’ mobile devices in real time

FETC, Orlando, Fl. — January 28, 2014 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces the arrival of its 21st Century student engagement solution – Splashtop Classroom. Splashtop Classroom gives teachers the ability to stream content and apps, whether from a Mac or PC, to every student’s device, whether the student uses an iPad, Chromebook, or simply a Chrome browser.

“Schools have purchased thousands of iPads, Chromebooks, and computers. They have repeatedly told us that they need better tools to share screens across these devices,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO, “We believe Splashtop Classroom will greatly improve the engagement and collaboration in between teachers and students.”

The easy-to-use app provides students with easy access by scanning a QR code or entering the session code. Once connected, the teacher can pass control to any student, enabling improved teacher-student and student-classroom interaction. The app also features one-to-many annotation that steams real-time across all devices to share ideas and stimulate creativity. Even the most demanding multi-media applications can be shared instantly with industry-leading performance. Splashtop Classroom empowers teachers and instructors to easily and effectively engage an entire room of students.

Share anything instantly to all students’ devices in real time: Share any application, even streaming video, to all students’ devices to enhance engagement. No time is wasted reformatting content for mobile devices or uploading content beforehand, it saves prep time outside of classroom hours.

Bring the lesson to the student: Teachers can pass control to any device so the student can interact directly with the lesson and the entire classroom without leaving his or her seat. This feature dramatically improves education for the visually impaired or disabled students.

Teach from all four corners of the class: By interacting with the lesson and connecting to the class PC/Mac from their mobile device, teachers have the ability to move around the classroom while not compromising time or quality of education. Getting out from behind the desk improves classroom management and student attention.

Turn a tablet into an interactive whiteboard: Already in more than 1 million classrooms, Splashtop Whiteboard provides a rich interactive feature set including, a toolbar to draw, highlight or write over any content, including favorite worksheets as well as a spotlight and screen shade to keep students focused.

Support hundreds of teachers and students: Whether a school, a district or a higher education organization, the administration console allows IT to centrally manage users and devices.

Splashtop Classroom includes both Splashtop remote desktop and whiteboard tools. For an individual teacher’s personal use, Splashtop Whiteboard offers a powerful way to enrich the learning experience for students by turning the teacher’s iPad or Android tablet into a mobile interactive whiteboard. Splashtop Classroom is tailored for school or district level purchasing and licensing. The associated Splashtop Classroom apps are freely available in the Apple AppStore and Google Chrome store. For a limited time until May 31, Splashtop is offering a promotional package of $10 per teacher per year. To request your free trial or to learn more, please visit: www.splashtop.com/education.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 15 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

