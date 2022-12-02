Splashtop Expands Chromebook Support, Enables Teachers and Students to Share Content To and From Any Classroom Device

District-wide licensing with Val Verde Unified School District lets more than 5,000 students mirror their Chromebook screens to other devices including iPads, Android devices, Windows PCs and Macs

San Jose, CA (PRWEB) — September 24th, 2014 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in platform agnostic cross-device computing and collaboration, today announced new Chromebook support and features to its Splashtop Classroom and Splashtop Mirroring360 education technology solutions. With this announcement, Val Verde Unified School District in Southern California, which has more than 800 teachers and nearly 20,000 students, is expanding its Splashtop deployment to more than 5,000 student Chromebooks.

Share Lesson Content with Chromebooks

Splashtop Classroom now allows teachers to share their lesson content and apps to student Chromebooks in addition to iPads, Android devices, Windows PCs and Macs. Since its launch in January, Splashtop Classroom is being used in over 50 school districts worldwide. The latest release includes new features such as: Cloud support, streaming audio and the ability for students to control lessons using Chromebooks and other devices.

Mirror Chromebook Screens Just Like Airplay

Mirroring360, introduced in June, is being used by thousands of teachers to display their iOS screens wirelessly to a projector via their PC or Mac with no extra hardware or cables. With this latest update, students can mirror content and even stream live video from their Chromebooks to classroom PCs and Macs – increasing student engagement and supporting 1:1, BYOD and blended classroom initiatives. Chromebooks can now also be used to extend the life of existing classroom devices such as projectors, SMART and Interactive White Boards, increasing the return on hardware investments for many educational institutions.





Sharing anything instantly between teacher and student Chromebooks and other devices

Placing content directly in front of students – invaluable for visually/hearing impaired and disabled students

Letting students share their screens from anywhere in the classroom without leaving their seats

Enabling teachers to teach from anywhere in the classroom while staying in control of the lesson

Turning tablets into interactive whiteboards at a fraction of the cost of traditional IWBs

Allowing IT to support hundreds of teachers and thousands of students using cloud or on-premise solutions

“Chromebooks have become an integral part of our instruction. Achieving seamless interaction with PCs and iPads, however, remained a challenge. Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 break through this barrier,” said Matt Penner, Director of Information and Instructional Technology, CCTO, Val Verde USD. “Mirroring360 allows individual students to mirror their Chromebook screen on the main display. Splashtop Classroom then broadcasts the teacher’s screen to all student devices – even inviting students to directly interact with the lesson. Seamless. Easy-to-use. Platform Agnostic. Splashtop covers it all.”

“We are excited to partner with Val Verde to empower students and teachers using Chromebooks and iPads, to support 21st century skill development and the Common Core standards,” said Mark Lee, CEO and President, Splashtop. “Splashtop and Val Verde are continually improving instructional tools such as Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 to help foster teacher and student collaboration inside the classroom.”

More about Splashtop in Education: https://education.splashtop.com

More about Val Verde USD – https://www.valverde.edu

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 16 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit https://www.splashtop.com.

