Splashtop Enterprise with SplashApp Technology Instantly Brings Any Business Application to Any Device

IT, system integrators, and service providers can now deliver “heavy” and business-critical apps to mobile workers when and where they need them

SAN JOSE, Calif. — May 30, 2013 — Expanding on its leadership in remote desktop access for the mobile workforce, Splashtop Inc. announced the release of Splashtop Enterprise with SplashApp technology, which enables IT, system integrators, and service providers to host and deliver secure access to any business application on any mobile device. Leveraging Splashtop Enterprise with SplashApp, organizations of all types and sizes can provide secure access to any business application running on any cloud (private, hybrid or public) to users on any device (mobile, computer or TV/projector).

“Employees at over 60 percent of the Fortune 500 are already using Splashtop Remote Desktop on their mobile devices to get critical work done when and where they want,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, Inc. “With the introduction of SplashApp, businesses can now instantly deliver critical business applications, running on any cloud, with round-the-clock availability. Essentially, businesses can mobilize their apps with zero coding, zero training, and zero data leakage.”

Working anywhere, anytime is the new normal* and the majority of business-critical and vertical apps are simply not mobile-compatible. Additionally, mobile devices do not conform to the same Windows .NET security framework that’s prevalent across enterprises and SMBs. IT and other lines of business are challenged by whether to undergo the costly investment of re-writing business apps for iOS, Android or Windows. Splashtop Enterprise with SplashApp offers a simple, fast, and affordable way for BYOD mobile workers to access and use these critical business applications, while giving IT the manageability and control to meet security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop partners with system integrators and service providers around the world to enable BYOD and enterprise mobility. With over 14 million users and being the top business app downloaded across app stores, Splashtop delivers solid lead generation for its channel partners.

“Our ability to offer easy, yet secure access to all business applications, data and files from iOS devices provides excellent business value and productivity to our customers,” said John Herrema, senior vice president of product management, Good Technology. “With the rapid rise in tablet and smartphone usage in the enterprise, innovative applications such as Splashtop are instrumental in helping enterprise and government customers unlock their mobile potential.”

“We’re excited about our partnership with Splashtop to resell Splashtop Enterprise in Japan,” said Koichi Ohashi, general manager, Daikin. “Daikin is the largest air conditioning company in the world, and we ourselves are using Splashtop Enterprise internally for remote design. Because of Splashtop’s high performance in supporting remote 3D graphics, we have secured the largest Japanese auto parts manufacturing company as a customer within a few months of the partnership, and we currently have pilots at various large auto manufacturing and building construction companies in Japan.”

“In the first quarter of reselling Splashtop Enterprise, we have closed over 15 customers, including Asia Cement, NEC, many government departments and others. Splashtop users are enjoying increased productivity on their iPads and Androids, remoting into company databases and workflow applications. There are many corporate .NET apps and Microsoft IE web apps that are simply not possible and too costly to be re-written for Android and iOS, and Splashtop is the best and only solution to mobilize these critical applications.” said Ben Wan, president of Acer e-enabling services business group. “Greater China has the largest mobile user base in the world, and with the BYOD trend, we see tremendous momentum and excitement behind Splashtop Enterprise adoption.”

Key Benefits

IT can instantly mobilize existing .NET, Silverlight, Flash, Java, heavily customized SAP/Oracle/Siebel, 3D CAD, and other vertical apps – zero wait for users, zero re-write and maintenance of additional mobile codebase, zero training to users and zero data leakage for enhanced security

IT has complete control over which applications or desktops are mobilized to which devices and users; dashboard functionally gives IT insight into usage and management

Deep integration with MDM / MAM partners for additional on-device security and control

Supports customizable overlays that add shortcuts and application controls for a more intuitive interface on touch devices

Key Features

Transcodes Windows Server 2003/2008/2012 RDS and Windows VMs running on HyperV, VMware, or Xen, with on-premise secure management console that integrates with Active Directory

High performance: up to 30 frames per second video and less than 30-millisecond latency

Splashtop Bridging CloudTM WAN-optimized global relay infrastructure: Enables professionals to work remotely in 3G/4G or Wi-Fi networks across the globe with full productivity and optimal bandwidth usage

Intuitive interface: simple gestures for touch-based mobile devices with customizable shortcuts and controls for specific business applications – 3D CAD / CAM, Medical EMR / HER systems, corporate data analytics, customized SAP / Siebel / Oracle apps, etc.

BYOD Support: iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows Phone, WinRT, Windows, and Mac

Pricing and Availability

About Splashtop

remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

