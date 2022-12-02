Splashtop Enables Windows 8 Metro Experience on iPad

“Win8 Metro Testbed – powered by Splashtop” turns an iPad into a Windows 8 tablet with native Metro UI touch gestures for Win8 app developers and technology enthusiasts

April 12, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today released “Win8 Metro Testbed – powered by Splashtop,” a remote desktop app that allows software developers and technology enthusiasts to simulate a Windows 8 environment on an iPad. By using Win8 Metro Testbed, developers can test native Metro UI touch gestures on an iPad as they code and compile new apps on their Windows PC.

On March 1, 2012, Microsoft tweeted that its Consumer Preview of Windows 8 was downloaded one million times in just 24 hours, and since then millions more have been downloaded. Now with the “Win8 Metro Testbed – powered by Splashtop,” a Windows 8 app developer who has an iPad can avoid incurring the extra cost of a Windows tablet, which can run upwards of $1,000.

“Since Apple’s App Store generates over 80% of all tablet app revenue, nearly every software developer that writes apps for tablets has an iPad,” noted Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “With Windows 8 Metro expected to ship on over 400 million new PCs and tablets annually, these developers have high expectations for an enormous new market. Splashtop lets them turn their iPad into a development testbed to evaluate touch gestures and functionality of their app in a Windows 8 environment.”

The Win8 Metro Testbed enables native Windows 8 Metro touch gestures, including the ability to:

Swipe from the right to view the Charms menu

Swipe from the left to switch apps

Swipe left/right in Internet Explorer to move between pages

Swipe down to bring up additional menus

Swipe down on an item to select it

Pull down from the top to close an app

Swipe slowly from the left to run two apps side-by-side (“snapping”)

Swipe from left-and-back to show running apps

Pinch to navigate files, folders, apps and data with Semantic Zoom

And more

View a short video of Win8 Metro Testbed at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwIeWfvcZ_o

Win8 Metro Testbed can be downloaded for a special launch promotion price of $24.99 USD (regular price of $49.99 USD) from the iTunes App Store at http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/win8-metro-testbed-powered/id514878988?ls…

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than 6 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

