Splashtop Enables IT to Cost-Effectively Deliver Remote Support Service to Physical and Virtual Desktops from Any Device

Unlimited Computers, Fastest Performance, Scalable SSL-VPN Relay, Remote Wake over WFI, Broadest Device Support, On-Premise Option are key advantages

SAN JOSE, Calif. — September 1, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announced the availability of Splashtop Business and Splashtop Enterprise for IT remote support. With just a single license of Splashtop Business or Splashtop Enterprise, IT can have unlimited remote control of physical and virtual computers.

Splashtop Streamer, a lightweight agent, is now available not just for physical computers for remote control, but fully optimized for Microsoft Windows Servers (2003, 2008 R2, 2012), and also different virtualization platforms (Microsoft HyperV, VMware, Xen, KVM, Oracle VirtualBox, etc.)

“Many traditional LogMeIn, GotoMyPC, and TeamViewer users have been coming to Splashtop asking for unlimited computer access for remote support,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, “We have decided to satisfy their request by including an unlimited computer access license in Splashtop Business and Splashtop Enterprise to expand our support for virtual desktops.”

“I have used TeamViewer and LogMeIn for remote support for years. Then Splashtop came along and it’s simply faster and cheaper. Simple UI, very efficient, and great customer support,” said Nick Kapinakis, Integrated Intellinet Quality Systems.

Splashtop is known for its high performance, interactive remote desktop solution over 3G / 4G networks that leverages a global relay infrastructure scaling across 8 datacenters. Using Splashtop, IT can be more effective and efficient in supporting remote and mobile customers over any network. Splashtop outperforms Citrix GotoMyPC, LogMeIn, RDP-based Wyse, and Citrix Receiver HDX.

Splashtop invests in supporting the latest platform technologies. For example, Splashtop partnered with Intel and integrated the latest Wake-over-WIFI technology so a sleeping notebook can be awakened over WIFI in addition to standard LAN. Millions of PCs are shipping with Splashtop Streamer (agent) pre-installed with full support for Wake-over-WIFI.

Free trial of Splashtop Business and Splashtop Enterprise for remote support is now available.

