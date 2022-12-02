Splashtop Classroom supports Android devices – Great for 1:1 and BYOD programs

Teachers and students can leverage Android Tablets and Smartphones to improve engagement in real time.

San Jose, CA (PRWEB) May 6, 2014 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces additional device support for its 21st Century student engagement solution – Splashtop Classroom. Splashtop Classroom allows teachers the ability to stream content and apps, whether from a Mac or PC, to every student’s Android device in addition to iPads, Windows, Macs and Chromebooks. Teachers can then pass control for students to share their ideas with the entire class without moving from their seats.

“The Splashtop Classroom Android app works beautifully and allows for greater flexibility of the system in a mixed platform environment. I think it is a fantastic way to enhance and develop a collaborative environment in a modern school and encourage the effective use of technology for 21st century learning”, Troy Shoebridge, ICT/Network Manager, Rotorua Boys’ High School, New Zealand.

“Splashtop Classroom allows our teachers to increase student engagement with or without a projector – also allowing students to take control and present their ideas from their own device. Splashtop also has the added benefit of allowing teachers and administrators to access their files and information from anywhere without having to return to the office and be chained to their desk.” Darrin Tingey, Technology Director, Fremont Re-2 School District, USA

“With the growth in 1:1 and BYOD programs and initiatives, K-12 and Higher education schools, colleges and universities can now add significant value by greatly improving the engagement and collaboration in between teachers and students,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop.

Supercharge your 1:1 / BYOD programs

Splashtop Classroom empowers teachers and instructors to effectively engage an entire room or campus by allowing teachers and students to:

Share anything instantly to all students’ devices in real time: Share any application, even streaming video, to all students’ devices to enhance engagement. No time is wasted reformatting content for mobile devices or uploading content beforehand – saving valuable prep time outside of classroom hours.

Bring the lesson to the student: Teachers can pass control to any device so the student can interact directly with the lesson and the entire classroom without leaving their seat. This feature dramatically increases engagement especially for visually impaired or disabled students.

Teach from all four corners of the class: By interacting with the lesson and connecting to the class computer from their mobile device, teachers have the ability to move around the classroom while not compromising time or quality of education. Getting out from behind the desk also improves classroom management and student attention.

Turn a tablet into an interactive whiteboard: Splashtop’s whiteboard tools provides a rich feature set including, a toolbar to draw, highlight or write over any content, including favorite worksheets, as well as spotlight and screen shade tools to keep students focused. Supported devices include iPad, iPad mini and now Android tablets including the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Nexus 7.

Support hundreds of teachers and students: The on-premise administration console allows IT to centrally purchase, manage and secure users and devices.

Splashtop Classroom includes both Splashtop remote desktop and whiteboard tools. For an individual teacher’s personal use, Splashtop Whiteboard offers a powerful way to enrich the learning experience for students by turning the teacher’s iPad, Android and Windows 8 tablet into a mobile interactive whiteboard. Splashtop Classroom is tailored for schools or district level purchasing and licensing. Splashtop Classroom apps are free to download from the Apple AppStore, Google Play for Education store and the Google Chrome store. To start your free trial or to learn more, please visit https://www.splashtop.com/education.

Click here to watch Splashtop Classroom in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5q5uaVIOkA

