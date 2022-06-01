Splashtop Announces Strategic Partnership with e-Jan Networks to Deliver Integrated Secure Remote Access Solution to Enterprises

Splashtop for CACHATTO Empowers Teleworkers to Remote Work Anywhere, Anytime

San Jose, CA — May 31, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in high performance cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, announces its strategic partnership with e-Jan Networks Co., the leading provider of secure mobile remote access solution for Japan enterprises.

Top 800 Japan enterprises are customers of e-Jan Networks’s leading CACHATTO remote access solution. Splashtop for CACHATTO will be available as an integrated add-on secure desktop solution in the summer of 2016.

“We are excited to partner with e-Jan to deliver a well-integrated solution to deliver a powerful unified workspace to enterprises,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Enabling teleworkers is a valuable initiative to enhance workforce productivity.”

Once integrated, CACHATTO customers can easily login with their existing accounts, and enjoy high performance remote desktop solution. No corporate data is downloaded at the remote terminal, maintaining highest level of security and data control. Splashtop for CACHATTO is being showcased at “Information Security Expo” in Japan in May.