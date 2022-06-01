Splashtop Announces Strategic Partnership with e-Jan Networks to Deliver Integrated Secure Remote Access Solution to Enterprises
Splashtop for CACHATTO Empowers Teleworkers to Remote Work Anywhere, Anytime
San Jose, CA — May 31, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in high performance cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, announces its strategic partnership with e-Jan Networks Co., the leading provider of secure mobile remote access solution for Japan enterprises.
Top 800 Japan enterprises are customers of e-Jan Networks’s leading CACHATTO remote access solution. Splashtop for CACHATTO will be available as an integrated add-on secure desktop solution in the summer of 2016.
“We are excited to partner with e-Jan to deliver a well-integrated solution to deliver a powerful unified workspace to enterprises,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Enabling teleworkers is a valuable initiative to enhance workforce productivity.”
Once integrated, CACHATTO customers can easily login with their existing accounts, and enjoy high performance remote desktop solution. No corporate data is downloaded at the remote terminal, maintaining highest level of security and data control. Splashtop for CACHATTO is being showcased at “Information Security Expo” in Japan in May.
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.
This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com
About e-Jan Networks
e-Jan Networks Co. was established in March 2000 as the first venture invested company of Toray Industries, Inc.. e-Jan Networks has the vision of enabling secure remote access from any terminal, anywhere, creating a “Universal Workplace” for businesses. CACHATTO has been the leading secure remote access solution for Japan’s top enterprises.
