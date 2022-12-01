Splashtop Announces Industry’s Fastest Remote Desktop Solution for the Mobile Workforce

Splashtop for Business provides an enterprise-ready, on-premise solution for workforce mobility and BYOD initiatives with broad platform support for iOS, Android, Windows 8

October 31, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today launched Splashtop for Business – a secure, high-performance solution for organizations to provide and manage remote access for their mobile workforce. Employees on the go can now remotely access office productivity applications and data from their mobile devices as if they were in front of their computers.

“As the consumerization of IT takes hold, technical innovation is shifting from the data center to the employee,” said Simon Bramfitt, founder and principal analyst with Entelechy Associates. “Individual employees are taking advantage of BYOD programs to extend work from the desktop to the coffee shop and to their homes. Splashtop for Business offers businesses of all sizes a way to support the growing use of mobile devices both in the workplace and in remote places, providing the ease-of-use employees have come to expect, and the security controls that a business demands.”

Splashtop for Business provides IT departments with an easy-to-deploy on-premise solution to address the growing use of mobile devices in the work place by combining industry leading high performance and an intuitive user interface with a management console. As the only solution in the marketplace with broad platform support including iOS, Android, and Windows 8, Splashtop for Business is the perfect bridge for users to access their data and programs while ensuring interoperability.

“Given the sensitivity of our data it was essential we find a remote desktop solution that allowed secure access to our system both in the field and in the courtroom,” said Velta Moisio, Information Technology Director for the Lake County Juvenile Court in Painesville, Ohio. “Splashtop for Business not only provides our employees with the flexibility to safely access their computers but it also allows us to stay within our budget by eliminating the need for additional server resources or licensing expenses. By improving our efficiency and reducing our operating costs, we are able to more effectively put taxpayer dollars to use in our community.”

Since early August, Splashtop has offered prospective users a preview version of Splashtop for Business through its Early Access Program. In just a few months. an astounding 10,000 businesses joined the program.

“An active and vocal portion of our ten million customers have been asking for an enterprise-ready version of Splashtop,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “We are delivering Splashtop for Business, which extends employees’ productivity beyond the office and gives businesses peace of mind with a secure, high-performance remote desktop solution.”

With its broad device support, Splashtop for Business also allows IT departments the ability to establish more efficient mobility strategies to lower their IT costs and increase the productivity and overall satisfaction of their workforce.

Addressing the Needs of Today’s Enterprises

Companies participating in the Early Access Program have been using the preview version of Splashtop for Business to meet a variety of business needs:

Mobile VPN replacement

High-performance alternative to RDP, VNC, Citrix

IT remote support solution

Mobile interactive whiteboard

BYOD (bring your own device) and work from home solution

High performance 3D and CAD/CAM remote mobile solution

“Tabletization” of MS Office software and legacy corporate software

“Last mile” extension for VDI and RDP environments

Sharing resources among employees

Key Features

Splashtop for Business offers:

On-premise server : secure management console Installed behind the corporate firewall

Hardened security : SSL/AES encryption with signed certificates, audit trail with detailed connection records

Rapid deployment : deployment in as little as 1 hour; no need to modify IT infrastructure

Legacy support : support for existing applications to run on mobile devices

Pooling : grouping of desktop images for shared use and ease of management

Active Directory (AD) : integration with existing AD database

High performance : up to 30 frames per second video and less than 30-millisecond latency

Intuitive interface : simple gestures implemented for touch-based mobile devices

Self-optimizing network : optimal use of bandwidth on a 3G, 4G or Wifi network

Multi-platform : support for all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android

Availability and Pricing

Splashtop for Business is available for purchase at the Splashtop website at www.splashtop.com/business#pricing-tab. Pricing starts at $40 for up to 25 seats as an introductory offer.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than ten million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud™ ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

