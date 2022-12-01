Splashtop Announces 800 Teachers to Use Splashtop Whiteboard at Val Verde Unified School District

Val Verde Unified School District is rising to the next level of achievement by arming its teachers with Splashtop Whiteboard and iPads, leapfrogging the older technology of SMART Boards and Interwrite tablets.

June 25, 2012 — ISTE, San Diego, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced that the Val Verde Unified School District (VVUSD) in Southern California has outfitted more than 800 teachers with Splashtop Whiteboard. VVUSD is a winner of the National Blue Ribbon School award and multiple California Distinguished School awards. Splashtop is demonstrating the latest release of Splashtop Whiteboard at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Conference in San Diego June 25-27th in booth #2352.

With Splashtop Whiteboard, VVUSD teachers can now use an iPad to control and annotate any content on their PC. No longer tethered to the PC on their desks, teachers are free to roam about the classroom to engage students, enhancing learning while reducing classroom management challenges.

“As a teacher I can bring the lesson to an individual student to see what they are learning through their fingertips and the whole class can share in that experience,” noted Kevin Ho, Bethune Elementary School teacher. “They can solve a math problem or write a sentence and identify the parts of speech. With Splashtop Whiteboard and an iPad I can see learning through the eyes of a child, instead of a one-way teaching experience.”

Splashtop Whiteboard not only filled an instructional need in the classroom for VVUSD but it also made fiscal sense because of the Apple Volume Purchase Program (VPP). The District wanted to replace their single-use Interwrite tablets with multi-use iPads but needed a way to allow the control and display of the teacher’s desktop PC. They considered but rejected a SMART board proposal because it would have tied the teacher to the front of the class. Of the few SMART boards used in the schools, most were serving as extra wall space, along with paper and masking tape, to display work.

“We love Splashtop Whiteboard. It is the perfect solution for us. Placing this technology into the hands of our teachers and then letting them be creative and explore with it is critical to promote learning,” said Michael R. McCormick, VVUSD assistant superintendent of education services and Riverside County Administrator of the Year, 2012. “Whiteboard is intuitive, works seamlessly within our network and is updated constantly. We love what Splashtop is doing with their product and we think that other schools should buy it too.”

“Splashtop is pleased to be part of the Val Verde Unified School District’s technology vision to advance learning in the classroom,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “Now their teachers and students can enjoy the best interactive whiteboard app solution streamed to their iPad at a fraction of the cost of traditional interactive whiteboard products.”

Splashtop Whiteboard for iPad is available for $19.99 USD from the Apple App Store and is also available for purchase under Apple VPP at a 50% discount. Splashtop Whiteboard for Android can be downloaded from Google Play for $9.99 till end of June – a 50% discount off the regular price of $19.99 (requires Android v3.1 or v4.0). Visit www.splashtop.com/whiteboard to learn more about Splashtop Whiteboard.

For more information on Val Verde Unified School District visit https://www.valverde.edu and view a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpTeYkccfMM that includes students using Splashtop Whiteboard.

