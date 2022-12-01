Splashtop® and ECi Software Solutions Deliver Integrated IT Automation Management Solution for Naverisk™ RMM Customers

MSPs and IT professionals benefit from having remote monitoring and management (RMM) IT platform integrated with the fast, simple remote support solution

San Jose, CA — September 14 , 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, today announced a strategic alliance with ECi Software Solutions, Inc., a leader in industry-specific technology solutions. ECi’s Naverisk remote monitoring and management (RMM) customers can now enjoy Naverisk™ 2015 software integrated with Business for Remote Support, the best-in-class remote control and support solution from Splashtop.

“Reliable and high-performance remote control has always been a top demand from the Naverisk RMM customer base,” said Michael Inzerillo, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Naverisk. “We are excited to be working closely with Splashtop to deliver a well-integrated experience for our users, starting with Naverisk 2015.”

“We are thrilled to work with Naverisk to deliver a solution that encompasses PSA, RMM, and remote control capabilities to delight our joint customers,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Naverisk 2015 is a native web-based platform that integrates seamlessly with Splashtop Business for Remote Support.”

Splashtop Business for Remote Support includes the following new capabilities for MSPs and ITs who use a RMM solution:

Enhanced deployment so MSPs and ITs can easily deploy Splashtop Streamers (agents)

Enhanced grouping function to empower MSPs and ITs to easily manage thousands of computers

Ability for MSPs and ITs to easily allow clients to access their own computers

Besides having an integrated remote control capability, MSPs and ITs that utilize Naverisk can generate additional revenue by reselling Splashtop remote access and virtual desktop solutions to their customers to enable secure remote workforce and business continuity. To learn more, visit:

Splashtop Business for Remote Support: https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support

Naverisk 2015 RMM Solution: https://www.naveriskusa.com/naverisk-rmm-suite/

About ECi

The ECi Software Solutions family of companies provides business and e-commerce solutions, offering on-premise and cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECi’s companies have served small to medium sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and services organizations. Privately held, ECi is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices and companies throughout the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, England and the Netherlands. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECiSolutions.com, or call (800) 959-3367.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com and www.mirroring360.com.

